Culpeper community briefs for Aug. 23-24, 2020

Culpeper schools offer Grab & Go meals
The Culpeper County Public Schools’ Food Service Department will have Grab and Go meals available daily for all virtual- and hybrid-learning students not attending school in person that day.
Meals will be available at each of Culpeper’s 10 schools Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Grab and Go meal locations will be announced by the principal of each school.
Grab and Go meals will include a complete lunch for that school day, and a complete breakfast for the next school day.
The Grab and Go meal program is operated in accordance with the National School Lunch Program. Just as a student must provide their student ID number in the cafeteria lines in school, that number needs to be provided in the car line, the school division said in a statement. Funds need to be on the lunch account of any students that pay for any part of their meal.
No cash can be exchanged in the Grab and Go car line. Funds can be added to your students lunch account with www.myschoolbucks.com. This year, the fee for each transaction has been reduced to $1.50.
Parents can also add funds to lunch accounts by sending a sealed envelope to your child’s school. Envelopes must be labeled with your student’s name, student ID number, and the dollar amount of the cash or check enclosed. At this time, Culpeper County Public Schools are unable to send change back home with students. Sealed envelopes may be given in the car line.
Please contact your student’s school cafeteria manager with any questions, the division urged.
Culpeper GOP plans Sept. 12 BBQ
The Culpeper County Republican Committee will hold a membership appreciation BBQ at 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at Kildee Farms to support members, President Donald J. Trump and Del. Nick Freitas’ congressional campaign.
The location is the same as last year’s CCRC Crab Feast.
The committee decided to be the first to hold a rally for Freitas to give the party’s “hometown nominee” much-needed time in other parts of the 7th Congressional District. Freitas, R-Culpeper, is challenging U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
“We need you here to be a part of the fight to take back the 7th,” said Marshall Keene, chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee.
Committee members are asked to bring a dish suitable for a barbecue. Nonmembers are asked to make a $25 donation to the Freitas campaign, with checks payable to Nick for VA.
In a statement, the committee said it is imperative members and nonmembers RSVP as soon as possible to CCRC.corrsec@gmail.com. As with any event, the committee needs a head count in advance. People can mail a check or pay at the door.
Committee member Tiny Folsom and his wife will be making the barbecue. Hot dogs will be provided by the Richmonds. Beer will be available.Get flu shots now at Martin’sFlu shots are now available at all Martin’s and Giant pharmacies, and drive-up vaccinations at select stores are coming Sept. 13.
From Sept. 13 through Oct. 17, select Giant and Martin’s pharmacies will offer drive-up flu vaccinations where patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their cars. For customers who cannot be safely vaccinated from inside their vehicle or for walk-up customers, seating will be available. Social-distancing measures will be in place if more than one patient is being served.
By Sept. 1, store locations offering drive-up flu vaccinations as well as the dates and times will be available at giantfoodstores.com/flushot or martinsfoods.com/flushot
In addition to the drive-up flu vaccinations, customers can also visit any in-store pharmacy to receive their vaccination now. Giant and Martin’s pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors.
Most insurance plans cover flu shots with zero-dollar copays, including Medicare Part B.
Flu shots are administered by immunizing Giant and Martin’s pharmacists, subject to state regulations. No appointment is needed for both the in-store and drive-up vaccinations.
Culpeper sees fiber-optic work
Underground boring for fiber-optic cable service installation is being done by the Town of Culpeper Public Works Department and a telecommunications contractor.
The operation commenced last Monday, and will continue through Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. A safety work zone requires temporary closure of travel lanes, with a flagging operation assisting with traffic flow for the work area.
Boring operations will continue on Evans Street and North West Street, beginning at Blue Ride Avenue and Evans Street. A secondary crew is mobilizing in the southern end of town, beginning at the corporate limits on Madison Road.
The majority of the operation will be off the road or in the shoulder of the southbound lanes of Madison Road.
Motorists should expect delays, and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at 540-825-0285.
Ramp to open Tuesday in Warrenton
When a new ramp opens Aug. 25, the grade-separated interchange at the intersection of U.S. 15/17/29 and State Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—one of the busiest intersections on U.S. 29 in Fauquier County—will almost be in its final configuration.
The ramp connecting the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project to the acceleration ramp to southbound U.S. 15/17/29 toward Opal will open to traffic Aug. 25, weather permitting. Motorists will also notice traffic pattern changes on Business Route 15/17/29.
The temporary detour via State Route 643 (Meetze Road) will be removed.
Until the project is complete, by Nov. 25, motorists are reminded to be alert for crews working near the travel lanes and to expect lane closures in both directions on U.S. 15/17/29 and flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive). The slip ramps near each roundabout will remain closed to traffic for construction vehicle access.
The contractor is working to complete final project tasks, including the shared-use path, park-and-ride lot, landscaping and lighting.
Under a $19.6 million contract, design-build contractor Shirley Contracting Co. of Lorton, with design services from Dewberry of Fairfax, has worked since February 2018 to design and construct the grade-separated interchange using two roundabouts.
Details about the project, including roundabout driving tips, are found on VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp.More warbird rides slated in AugustTo meet people’s desire to fly in a World War II military aircraft, the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force has added several more dates to its Warbird Showcase schedule this summer.
The Warbird Showcase has added Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29-30, as well as Labor Day weekend, Saturday through Monday, Sept. 5, 6 and 7—all at Culpeper Regional Airport. The showcase on Aug. 29 will also include a car show.
Warbird Rides are available in a Stinson L-5, the first forward air controller airplane, a Boeing Stearman biplane primary trainer and a TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII. Email CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com for online links to order advance tickets for all Warbird Showcase dates.
Email CapWingMedia@Gmail.com for information on registering a vehicle for the Car Show and having its photo taken in front of the wing’s 1945 TBM Avenger torpedo bomber.
All Warbird Showcase events are held in accordance with the coronavirus pandemic guidelines of the CDC, Virginia and local health authorities.
Parking and entrance are free, although the nonprofit Capital Wing appreciates donations.Brandy Station group sets annual picnic{span class=”print_trim”}The Brandy Station Foundation will hold its Annual Meeting and Outdoor Picnic at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Graffiti House at 19484 Brandy Road in the historic village of Brandy Station.
The picnic costs $30 per person; proceeds benefit the nonprofit foundation.
Wear masks and bring lawn chairs. Make reservations by Sept. 7; email Larrypullen@gmail.com.