Culpeper community briefs for Aug. 5, 2021

Orange sets Friday Scavenger Hunt
The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism announces the First Ever Around Town Scavenger Hunt beginning this Friday, Aug. 6.
Explore downtown Orange and Gordonsville through Oct. 3 to follow photo clues in locating 10 architectural details. Six randomly selected winners will a $50 gift card.
“We encourage our residents and visitors alike to get out and explore our towns, and invite them to try a new restaurant, or visit a new shop while they are on the hunt,” said Susan Turner, OC Economic Development and Tourism Assistant.
Download clues at thinkorangeva.com/living-here/orange-county-is-retail-ready or pick up a flyer at Visitor Centers in the Town of Orange and Town of Gordonsville. Once each object is located, write the location on the entry form, and submit completed forms by Oct. 4 to sturner@orangecountyva.gov. Questions? Contact 540/672-1238.
300 jobs Saturday at CTEC Job Fair
The brand-new Culpeper Technical Educational Center will hold its first community Job Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Twenty-four local businesses, including Culpeper County Public Schools, will have representatives on-site offering 300 job openings.
The CTEC campus is at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, off McDevitt Drive, next to Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in the town of Culpeper.
Register for the Job Fair online at forms.office.com/r/2YE50RkRAE.
Questions? Email marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org or phone 540-847-9238.
Old Rag naturalists to meet MondayThe Old Rag Master Naturalists will hold a members meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug., 9 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Culpeper. The public is welcome to participate.
The guest speaker will be Michelle Prysby, director of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program. She will speak on “Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Projects,” describing the amazing biology and ecology of monarchs as well as several citizen-science projects on monarchs around the country. Learn more: oldragmasternaturalists.org.