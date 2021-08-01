Culpeper community briefs for August 1, 2021

Job fair Saturday at CTECOn Saturday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to noon up to 300 career opportunities will be up for grabs to job-seekers at a job fair at the new Culpeper Technical Education Center, or CTEC, at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive.
Culpeper County Public Schools in coordination with the Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center will host the hiring event, where job-seekers can tour the new facility and speak to 20 local employers, including CCPS.
“We have many career opportunities for anyone who is looking for a full or part-time position, including, transportation, maintenance, food service, substitute teachers, and para-educators,” said Michelle Metzgar, Executive Director of Human Resources for Culpeper County Public Schools in a statement.
Call 540.847.9238 to register for the event.
Monthly board meeting Tuesday morningThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The Board will recess for lunch at noon or as close thereto as the agenda permits. There will be no night meeting on Tuesday.
Agenda and documents are at Culpeper County Boarddocs. Watch at culpepermedia.org/live-stream
Planning Commission to meet on WednesdayThe regularly scheduled Culpeper County Planning Commission meeting to be held on August 11, 2021 @ 7:00 p.m. in the County Administration building, 302 N Main St. Visit culpepercounty.gov to view the agenda and supporting documents.
Hydrant flushing on town’s west sideTown of Culpeper Public Works will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in sections of Lakeview, including the Monticello Street area beginning Monday, Aug. 2 through Wednesday, Aug. 4, weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly in the work zone. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285.
Pen-to-Paper back at Culpeper LibraryWindmore Foundation for the Arts Pen-to-Paper writing group returns Aug. 3 to the Culpeper Library. The meetings are 10 a.m. to noon the first Tuesday of every month.
The group’s meetings were displaced in the spring of 2020 when the library closed its public spaces and meeting rooms due to the pandemic. The meeting rooms recently reopened, and meetings are resuming.
Pen-to-Paper August writing prompts for 500 words or less are how a food can bring back memories, and your best or worst vacation.
Pen-to-Paper will soon be gathering stories for a new anthology. Any Windmore member can submit a story or other literary genre for consideration. Questions? Contact Pen-to-Paper@windmorefoundation.org
New Grief Support Group Beginning Aug. 16A weekly grief support group is starting on Monday, Aug. 16 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West Street, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Using the GriefShare curriculum, participants will be offered encouragement and help in a group setting with others who can identify with a deep sense of loss. The support group is open to everyone and there is no charge.
For those who are grieving the death of a spouse, a child, another family member or friend, meeting with others can help address the confusion and isolation that results after the loss of a loved one. You may have questions you’ve never considered before and feel that it is impossible to rebuild your life. Talking with others who have faced similar challenges can help.
For additional information, please call Joyce Beales, 540/825-8192 or email grief@culpeperbaptist.org.
Third Thursday Concerts returnThe summer concert series returns to the Culpeper Depot this month on Aug. 19 with The Reflex.