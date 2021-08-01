Culpeper community briefs for August 1, 2021

Pen-to-Paper August writing prompts for 500 words or less are how a food can bring back memories, and your best or worst vacation.

Pen-to-Paper will soon be gathering stories for a new anthology. Any Windmore member can submit a story or other literary genre for consideration. Questions? Contact Pen-to-Paper@windmorefoundation.org

New Grief Support Group Beginning Aug. 16A weekly grief support group is starting on Monday, Aug. 16 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West Street, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Using the GriefShare curriculum, participants will be offered encouragement and help in a group setting with others who can identify with a deep sense of loss. The support group is open to everyone and there is no charge.

For those who are grieving the death of a spouse, a child, another family member or friend, meeting with others can help address the confusion and isolation that results after the loss of a loved one. You may have questions you’ve never considered before and feel that it is impossible to rebuild your life. Talking with others who have faced similar challenges can help.

For additional information, please call Joyce Beales, 540/825-8192 or email grief@culpeperbaptist.org.