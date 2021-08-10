Culpeper community briefs for August 10, 2021

Basketball hoop donated to school

Culpeper Christian School is excited to announce the gift of a brand new, recently installed outdoors basketball hoop.

The recent gift was part of a sports equipment donation from Selene Matthews, a retired CCS teacher. Matthews generously made the donations in loving memory of her late husband, David Matthews, who was also very involved with school activities, according to a school release.

Located at 810 Old Rixeyville Road, CCS serves students from the 3-year-old preschool program through 8th grades.

County planners to meet Tuesday

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the administration building, 302 N Main St.

See agenda and documents on Culpeper County BoardDocs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tai Chi at Booster Park in Orange

Tai Chi continues this summer outdoors at Orange County’s Booster Park with the next session occurring at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.