Culpeper community briefs for August 10, 2021
Culpeper community briefs for August 10, 2021

Hoops

Coach Kris Zeller shows off a new, recently donated basketball hoop at Culpeper Christian School.

 CONTRIBUTED

Basketball hoop donated to school

Culpeper Christian School is excited to announce the gift of a brand new, recently installed outdoors basketball hoop.

The recent gift was part of a sports equipment donation from Selene Matthews, a retired CCS teacher. Matthews generously made the donations in loving memory of her late husband, David Matthews, who was also very involved with school activities, according to a school release.

Located at 810 Old Rixeyville Road, CCS serves students from the 3-year-old preschool program through 8th grades.

County planners to meet Tuesday

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the administration building, 302 N Main St.

See agenda and documents on Culpeper County BoardDocs.

Tai Chi at Booster Park in Orange

Tai Chi continues this summer outdoors at Orange County’s Booster Park with the next session occurring at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Have fun learning this graceful, slow moving form of exercise that has ancient roots tracing back into the depths of Chinese culture and philosophy of centuries past. Class is $80 through Orange County Parks & Recreation. Pre-register at 540/672-5435.

Candidate for mayor to host events

On Saturday, Aug. 14 Culpeper mayoral candidate Jon Russell and Virginia Del. Nick Freitas will host a free breakfast 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Culpeper veterans at Moving Meadows Farm Bakery and Café, 307 S. Main St., Culpeper. Russell and Freitas will speak at the event, addressing state and local veterans’ issues.

Also on Saturday, Russell will host a Culpeper, Coffee & Cars Cruise-in at his home, 405 Sperryville Pike, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Show cars and classic cars may participate free of charge and free coffee will be provided.

Food Closet Need of the Week

The Culpeper Food Closet located at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Commerce Street across from the Depot is requesting fresh potatoes, 8 oz. cheddar cheese packages, Vienna sausage, 8 oz. lunch meat and Ramen noodles.

The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. For more information visit ststephensculpeper.net, call 540-825-1177 or email culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.

