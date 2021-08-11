Culpeper community briefs for August 11, 2021

Brandy Station Carnival opens tonightThe 2021 Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair & Carnival comes to town tonight, Aug. 11 at the fairgrounds on Fleetwood Heights Rd.

Fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Ride armbands are $15, There will be Live Music on the Midway by Whiskey Business Band, Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth Rides, Games, Food & Fun to open the fair.

The fair opens at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Firemen’s Parade at 6:30 p.m. Ride armbands are $25. Check out the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile Thursday and Friday, Live Music on the Midway by CJ ‘tha DJ, Parade trophies will be awarded 9 p.m.

The fair runs 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 with Live Music on the Midway by Dark Hollow Band.

The carnival, for its final day, runs 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 14 on the midway. Watch the Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull at 10 a.m.

Ride Armbands from 1 to 5 p.m. are $15, Ride Armbands from 1 p.m. to midnight are $35, Ride Armbands from 5 p.m. to midnight are $25. There will be Live Music on the Midway by Reborn Band, Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth Rides, Games, Food & Fun Cash Prizes, Steer and Numerous other prizes will given away at this annual fundraiser for Brandy Station VFD.