Culpeper community briefs for August 11, 2021

Brandy Station Carnival opens tonightThe 2021 Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair & Carnival comes to town tonight, Aug. 11 at the fairgrounds on Fleetwood Heights Rd.
Fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Ride armbands are $15, There will be Live Music on the Midway by Whiskey Business Band, Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth Rides, Games, Food & Fun to open the fair.
The fair opens at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Firemen’s Parade at 6:30 p.m. Ride armbands are $25. Check out the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile Thursday and Friday, Live Music on the Midway by CJ ‘tha DJ, Parade trophies will be awarded 9 p.m.
The fair runs 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 with Live Music on the Midway by Dark Hollow Band.
The carnival, for its final day, runs 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 14 on the midway. Watch the Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull at 10 a.m.
Ride Armbands from 1 to 5 p.m. are $15, Ride Armbands from 1 p.m. to midnight are $35, Ride Armbands from 5 p.m. to midnight are $25. There will be Live Music on the Midway by Reborn Band, Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth Rides, Games, Food & Fun Cash Prizes, Steer and Numerous other prizes will given away at this annual fundraiser for Brandy Station VFD.
Cornhole Tournament on Aug. 21 at Old Trade BreweryThe Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 4 to 7pm (practice begins at 3:00) on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd, Brandy Station.
Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family Event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each 2 person team. Outside event. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.
Cornhole Tournaments will take place monthly on the third Saturday of the month through November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make our community a better place to live. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic (formerly Culpeper Pregnancy Center).
For more information and registration, visit jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/522-6740.
REC Annual Meeting, board electionRappahannock Electric Cooperative customers will elect three members to the Board of Directors as part of the virtual Annual Meeting today, Aug. 11.
Customers, aka member-owners, could complete Proxy Designation Form online, by maikl and at MyREC SmartHub until 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Member-owners who participated in the 2021 Annual Meeting by designating their proxy will be entered to win prizes-the higher the amount the earlier the proxy is submitted up to $250.
Only registered members will receive instructions to join tonight’s virtual Annual Meeting to cast their votes live. Registration closed Aug. 5.
New employment help for veteransThe Virginia Employment Commission is providing Veterans Employment Services to U. S. Armed Forces military active duty, retirees or veterans in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties.
Mary Ann Bowersock, a veterans employment representative, will provide job search assistance, resume review, interview preparation, career exploration, labor market information and referrals to other agencies that assist veterans with at the Culpeper Career Works Center, 210 East Stevens Street, Suite 200, Culpeper, every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by appointment.
Contact her by email at maryann.bowersock@vec.virginia.gov. She is unable to answer questions about pending unemployment insurance claims or Veterans Affairs compensation or benefits claims.
Harlem Globtrotters in CharlottesvilleThe World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their reimagined Spread Game Tour Aug. 27 to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.
This is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill at this fully modernized show, according to event publicity. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game. Please see harlemglobetrotters.com.