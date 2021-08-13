Culpeper community briefs for August 13, 2021

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members also get to know others in the community while helping out. New members of all ages are always welcome. There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance. 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

More horse shows at Commonwealth ParkWeeks IV and V of the HITS Culpeper Summer Series will start daily at 8 a.m. Aug. 18-22 at the Winston National and Aug. 25-29 at the Constitution Classic.

Both horse competitions will take place at Commonwealth Park featuring Hunter, Jumper and Equitation Classics. The site is settled on 100 acres in beautiful Central Virginia, where old-school charm meets the modern show experience at HITS Culpeper, according to the New York based company that runs the annual horse shows.

Commonwealth Park offers 500 spacious 12’ x 12’ permanent stalls, six competition rings, and ample lunging and riding areas, plus beautiful tree-lined, shaded spaces for grazing, hand-walking or just enjoying the scenery.