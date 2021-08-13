Culpeper community briefs for August 13, 2021

Architectural history camp in StevensburgThe Museum of Culpeper History is hosting, “The Story of the Structure,” summer camp 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 16-20 at the Lenn Park Pavilion in Stevensburg.
Campers aged 8 to 12 will build abstract models, learn the history of some common, local architectural styles and the significance as well as experiment with color theory. Weather permitting, Salubria, Culpeper County’s oldest manor house, will host the camp Aug. 20, giving campers the chance to see an important Culpeper historic home. Camp fee of $100 includes supplies. Register at culpepermuseum.com.
Orange County Democrats meetingThe Orange County Democratic Committee plans to meet in person at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at committee headquarters, 113 Chapman St. in the town of Orange.
The meeting will focus on opening the office as OC campaign headquarters for Annette Hyde for House of Delegates 30th District.
In addition to Hyde, guest speakers will include Virginia Turnout Project regional field director Jackson Miller. School board member and former state senate candidate Amy Laufer will also be a guest.
“The OC Dems’ relationship with Amy has continued to grow since we first met her in 2019,” according to a committee release. “Her experience and range of knowledge related to political matters in the commonwealth can help us focus on issues and goals.”
Join the meeting on Zoom ID 864 1803 3819 Passcode: 194633 or by phone 301-715-8592.
Trump policy expert at Madison GOP Women’s meetingAndrew Coffey, a public policy expert who worked at the Trump White House, will be a featured speaker at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 for the meeting of Madison County Republican Women at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd.
Dewey McDonnell, 7th District Republican Party of Virginia State Central Committee member, will also address the group.
From 2016-2021, Coffey worked in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. He previously led private sector teams supporting federal government agencies, major U.S. cities and foreign countries preparing for a variety of risks, from natural disasters to terrorist attacks.
McDonnell will be discussing Audit Virginia, demand for a statewide forensic audit of the 2020 election. The meeting will feature dinner with great sides and desserts by members. Everyone is invited to attend. Questions? Contact 923-4109.
Rosenberger to speak at Ruritan ClubThe Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 17 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd.
All are welcome to this free event that will start with a delicious dinner. The special speaker wll be Culpeper County Supervisor Brad Rosenberger, Jefferson District representative. He will give an update on the state of affairs of the Jefferson District and Culpeper County and answer any questions from constituents. Residents who vote at Jeffersonton Baptist or Hazel River Assembly of God are in the Jefferson District. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members also get to know others in the community while helping out. New members of all ages are always welcome. There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance. 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
More horse shows at Commonwealth ParkWeeks IV and V of the HITS Culpeper Summer Series will start daily at 8 a.m. Aug. 18-22 at the Winston National and Aug. 25-29 at the Constitution Classic.
Both horse competitions will take place at Commonwealth Park featuring Hunter, Jumper and Equitation Classics. The site is settled on 100 acres in beautiful Central Virginia, where old-school charm meets the modern show experience at HITS Culpeper, according to the New York based company that runs the annual horse shows.
Commonwealth Park offers 500 spacious 12’ x 12’ permanent stalls, six competition rings, and ample lunging and riding areas, plus beautiful tree-lined, shaded spaces for grazing, hand-walking or just enjoying the scenery.
Free parking for spectators is located just off the main entrance to the right. Spectators can get lunch at the Showday Café and find a grassy spot on the berms to watch some of the world’s best show jumping. Vendor Row features dozens of shops offering quality equestrian gear, apparel, jewelry and more.
Lifeguard certification at Powell WellnessPowell Wellness Center will hold a shallow water lifeguard certification training course Saturday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This training provides entry-level participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies in shallow water up to 5 feet. Participants should be 15 years of age or older. The course fee of $245 includes the certification exam (2-year American Red Cross Certification; First Aid, CPR and AED).
Please see powellwellnesscenter.org for prerequisites for course participation. To register or for additional information, please contact PWC aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin: saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or 540-445-5383.