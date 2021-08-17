Culpeper community briefs for August 17, 2021

Rosenberger speaks tonight at Ruritan Club
The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Aug. 17 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd.
All are welcome to this free event that will start with a delicious dinner. The special speaker will be Culpeper County Supervisor Brad Rosenberger, Jefferson District representative.
He will give an update on the state of affairs of the Jefferson District and Culpeper County and answer any questions from constituents. Residents who vote at Jeffersonton Baptist or Hazel River Assembly of God are in the Jefferson District. Rosenberger is seeking a tenth term in office in the November election.
A short Ruritan business meeting will follow his presentation at the church.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members also get to know others in the community while helping out. New members of all ages are always welcome. There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance. 540/937-5119 or www.JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
Trump policy expert at Madison GOP Women’s meeting
Andrew Coffey, a public policy expert in the Trump White House, is a featured speaker at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 17 for the meeting of Madison County Republican Women at Fellowship Baptist, 725 Gate Rd.
Dewey McDonnell, our 7th District Republican Party of Virginia State Central Committee member, will also address the group.
Coffey works in policy and program management and has more than a decade’s From 2016-2021, he worked in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Coffey holds a doctorate in Public Administration and Policy from Virginia Tech and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Radford University. Coffey resides in Northern Virginia with his wife and family.
McDonnell will be discussing Audit Virginia, the grassroots demand for a statewide forensic audit of the 2020 election. The meeting will feature dinner with great sides and desserts by members. Everyone is invited to attend. Questions? Contact 923-4109.
Parents, students can visit schools this week
Culpeper County Public Schools will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 19 for visits by parents and students. The first day of the academic year is Aug. 23.
Fall activity registration opens
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation’s Fall Activity guide is now available.
Now arriving again in print in local mailboxes, The Culpeper Quarterly contains at its center, the Live here. Play here. Recreation Guide, and at CulpeperRecreation.com or CulpeperRecreation on Facebook.
Lots of great Fall Fun Activities are available for registration, including: Intro to Wrestling, Kids & Teen Karate, Dog Obedience, Basket Weaving, Quilting, Free Tennis Lessons, and Day Trips are back! Check out the trip for the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad in December.
Online registration opened last Friday; in-person and phone registration started Monday. Call 540/727-3412.
Orange Office on Youth meeting
The Youth Commission of Orange County will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, Aug. 17 at Orange County Office on Youth, 146 Madison Rd. Suite 205 in Orange. Contact 540/672-5484.
Tuesday night Bible study in Culpeper
Amissville United Methodist is hosting Bible Study with Frank Fishback at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 17 in the Social Hall of the Church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville.
Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.