Culpeper community briefs for August 17, 2021

Rosenberger speaks tonight at Ruritan Club

The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Aug. 17 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd.

All are welcome to this free event that will start with a delicious dinner. The special speaker will be Culpeper County Supervisor Brad Rosenberger, Jefferson District representative.

He will give an update on the state of affairs of the Jefferson District and Culpeper County and answer any questions from constituents. Residents who vote at Jeffersonton Baptist or Hazel River Assembly of God are in the Jefferson District. Rosenberger is seeking a tenth term in office in the November election.

A short Ruritan business meeting will follow his presentation at the church.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members also get to know others in the community while helping out. New members of all ages are always welcome. There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance. 540/937-5119 or www.JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

