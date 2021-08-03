Culpeper community briefs for August 3, 2021

Culpeper Food Closet: Need of the Week

Ramen noodles, dried beans, sugar, instant coffee and tampons are needed this week at the Food Closet.

The St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church ministry provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

CCPS to host drive-thru vaccine clinic

Culpeper County Public Schools will be holding a drive-thru vaccination clinic for students from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13 in front of Culpeper County High School.

The school system will offering meningitis conjugate vaccine, TDAP, HPV and Pfizer COVID vaccinations at this clinic. The student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Tdap and meningitis vaccines are required for entry into 7th grade and meningitis is required for entry into 12th grade.

Without these required vaccines, students will not be permitted to start school, according to a CCPS notice.

Shredding event and food drive