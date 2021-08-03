Culpeper community briefs for August 3, 2021

Culpeper Food Closet: Need of the Week
Ramen noodles, dried beans, sugar, instant coffee and tampons are needed this week at the Food Closet.
The St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church ministry provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
ststephensculpeper.net on Facebook 540/825-1177 culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
CCPS to host drive-thru vaccine clinic
Culpeper County Public Schools will be holding a drive-thru vaccination clinic for students from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13 in front of Culpeper County High School.
The school system will offering meningitis conjugate vaccine, TDAP, HPV and Pfizer COVID vaccinations at this clinic. The student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Tdap and meningitis vaccines are required for entry into 7th grade and meningitis is required for entry into 12th grade.
Without these required vaccines, students will not be permitted to start school, according to a CCPS notice.
Shredding event and food drive
Thrivent professionals Vicki Thorpe and Gretchen Franti are hosting a free paper shredding event and food drive 2 to 4 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 6 at Trinity Senior Village, 3017 Somerville Rd. in Locust Grove.
Non-perishable food donations are encouraged for the Fredericksburg Food Bank, Orange Love Outreach Food Pantry and Culpeper Food Closet. Come shred your financial papers and help rid the community of hunger at this event hosted by local financial associates. RSVP gretchen.franti@thrivent.com.
Culpeper Police traffic enforcement areas
This month, officers will be paying special attention to the following areas around town: Glazier St., 2000-blk Crepe Myrtle, Whitworth Dr. and Hunters Rd., 400-blk Madison Rd., Gold Finch Dr. and Meadowlark Dr.
Please remember to slow down, wear your seat belt, and put down your phone, police advise. Don’t leave children, pets, or elderly alone in a locked vehicle.
#CheckForBaby #HeatStrokeKills #ArriveAlive #BuckleUp #HandsFreeVA