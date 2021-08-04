 Skip to main content
Culpeper community briefs for August 4, 2021
Culpeper community briefs for August 4, 2021

Charming Hill Juliet 2

Gait Jenkins, age 9, offers a cheese puff to Juliet the pig at Charming Hill Farm in July. Gait’s aunt, Kelly Cook, brought her nephew to the farm for a ‘baby goat cuddle’ and discovered many other baby animals may be seen on the Brandy Station farm as well.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

War-gaming play returns to MuseumThe Museum of Culpeper History is offering a second opportunity, this weekend, to explore the popular war-gaming hobby.

Game designer Peter Schweighofer returns at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 7 to the local museum, located in the Depot on Commerce Street. He will teach and referee a simple tabletop wargame where participants will command Civil War ironclads.

Event is open to all ages and free with admission; advance registration at EventBrite recommended to ensure a game table spot. An adult must accompany children 15 and younger.

culpepermuseum.org or 540/829-1749.

Friends of Library Book Store reopensThe Friends of the Library Book Store at Culpeper County Library has reopened.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Donations of gently used books will be accepted Mondays in the book store with a limit of two-three bags of books per family. Please, no smelly, wet, moldy or broken books.

The Friends of the Library Book Club has resumed its meetings at the library. Readers Recommend and the Astronomy Club are also meeting again at the library. All meetings at the site were cancelled in spring of 2020 with the start of COVID-19.

The library congratulates Adult Summer Reading winners Sandra Hoosier and Emily Williams, who each received a Kindle Fire for participation in the program.

Free health program at Powell Wellness Powell Wellness Center is offering free health programs this month for the public on site at 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper.

From 9 a.m. to noon on August 10, blood pressure screenings will be held in partnership with the nursing program at Germanna Community College.

At noon on August 19, PWC will offer a class focused on combating pelvic floor dysfunction, commonly seen as incontinence and prolapse. The class will be led by certified personal trainer Amy Biddle. Registration is not required for either program. 540/445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org.

