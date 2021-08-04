Culpeper community briefs for August 4, 2021

War-gaming play returns to MuseumThe Museum of Culpeper History is offering a second opportunity, this weekend, to explore the popular war-gaming hobby.

Game designer Peter Schweighofer returns at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 7 to the local museum, located in the Depot on Commerce Street. He will teach and referee a simple tabletop wargame where participants will command Civil War ironclads.

Event is open to all ages and free with admission; advance registration at EventBrite recommended to ensure a game table spot. An adult must accompany children 15 and younger.

Friends of Library Book Store reopensThe Friends of the Library Book Store at Culpeper County Library has reopened.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Donations of gently used books will be accepted Mondays in the book store with a limit of two-three bags of books per family. Please, no smelly, wet, moldy or broken books.