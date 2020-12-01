Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 1, 2020

2020 Lights of Love on Culpeper Media
The Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary is dedicating its annual Lights of Love program to UVA OBGYN, a department of Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center. It is being honored as this year’s recipient of the Lights of Love fundraiser campaign monies. Funds raised are earmarked for a new blanket warmer.
Also to be honored for hard work, dedication, and resiliency is the CPMC Materials Management team. In addition, Dr. Fareed Siddiqui is being honored for his support and calming approach during these extremely challenging times, according to a hospital news release.
Due to pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, the Lights of Love Tree Lighting will not offer a public event this year. However, it will be broadcast as an exciting virtual community event at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 2 on Culpeper Media Network.
Event supporters can give in honor or in remembrance of a loved one by purchasing a light on the tree for $10 or a light in the star for $50. Forms are available by contacting Lights of Love chair, Shirley Ann Bayne at 540/827-1153.
Christmas Cork and Cheese Celebration
Gray Ghost Vineyards will host its annual Christmas Cork and Cheese celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6 on site at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville.
Enjoy live holiday music, stroll the world’s largest cork Christmas display, enjoy local wine with an array of cheeses and collect the 26th in a series of limited edition holiday wine glasses.
Holiday ticket includes wine tasting, glass of wine of choice, holiday logo glass and cheese plate. Advance tickets are $25 and $30 on site.
Get advance tickets at 540/937-4869 and see grayghostvineyards.com.
Local Realtors host Thanksgiving time food drive
In gratitude for support from the local community shown to the Culpeper office of EXIT Cornerstone Realty, the real estate brokerage recently held a food drive for a local pantry to support them in this most difficult year.
EXIT Cornerstone was pleased that its office and all of its agents were able to collect a large variety of food to help so many families, according to a business release.
Donations were delivered to St. Josephs Table Food Pantry at Precious Blood Catholic Church of Culpeper.
“We appreciate being a part of this wonderful community and welcome the opportunity to give back,” said Ellen Butters, Broker/Owner of EXIT Cornerstone Realty.
Loose leaf vacuuming continues this week in town
The town of Culpeper will perform loose leaf vacuuming today, Dec. 1 on the north end (Rte. 229, Rte. 29N, Old Rixeyville Rd., includes Belle Parc, Mosby Meadows & Hidden Fields areas) and on Dec. 2, 3 & 4 Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from the Sperryville Pike bridge to the corporate limits including in LakeView, Redwood Lakes & Lesco areas.
Loose leaves should be placed in piles at the edge of the street behind the curb or ditch line and away from parked vehicles to facilitate vacuuming. Leaves should not be placed in the street, roadside ditches or block storm drains.
Piles of leaves must be free of bottles, cans, rocks, sticks, brush or other debris that could damage the equipment. Residents with small amounts of leaves may place them in their container for regular refuse collection; however, it is the Town’s desire to keep as many leaves as possible out of the transfer station. Bags of leaves will not be collected.
