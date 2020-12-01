Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 1, 2020

2020 Lights of Love on Culpeper Media

The Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary is dedicating its annual Lights of Love program to UVA OBGYN, a department of Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center. It is being honored as this year’s recipient of the Lights of Love fundraiser campaign monies. Funds raised are earmarked for a new blanket warmer.

Also to be honored for hard work, dedication, and resiliency is the CPMC Materials Management team. In addition, Dr. Fareed Siddiqui is being honored for his support and calming approach during these extremely challenging times, according to a hospital news release.

Due to pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, the Lights of Love Tree Lighting will not offer a public event this year. However, it will be broadcast as an exciting virtual community event at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 2 on Culpeper Media Network.

Event supporters can give in honor or in remembrance of a loved one by purchasing a light on the tree for $10 or a light in the star for $50. Forms are available by contacting Lights of Love chair, Shirley Ann Bayne at 540/827-1153.

Christmas Cork and Cheese Celebration