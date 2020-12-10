Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 10, 2020

Rappahannock bridge rehab done on time
The Virginia Department of Transportation has finished rehabilitation of the Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) bridge over Keyser Run in Rappahannock County.
It opened to traffic on Wednesday, right on time after closing Oct. 26. The Keyser Run bridge carries about 150 vehicles per day.
Commission to announce names to replace Lee statue
The Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol will hold its next public hearing Dec. 16, convening virtually at 3 p.m. to announce a list of names proposed for replacing the Robert E. Lee statue in the Capitol.
To attend or speak at the hearing, register at covaconf.webex.com/covaconf/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee3b8aa861eab2bf607df67e2b19e86ad. See www.dhr.virginia.gov for information.
During the public hearing, the commission will discuss a list of five names for a new statue. That short list derives from the names proposed by the public and posted as well to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources webpage for the Capitol commission.
REC VP reappointed to GridWise Alliance board
David Koogler, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative senior vice president of member services and external affairs, was recently reappointed to serve on the GridWise Alliance Board of Directors, a national organization aimed at modernizing the electric grid.
Koogler will serve another two-year term on the 11-member board.
“As one of the nation’s largest electric cooperatives, REC already serves as an industry leader,” Koogler said. “This board position gives member-owned electric cooperatives a seat at the table and a voice as important decisions are made about the future of the electric grid and energy industry.”
GridWise Alliance represents the broad and diverse stakeholders that design, build and operate the electric grid. Since 2003, the Alliance has been at the forefront of educating legislators and regulators about the critical need to modernize the national electric system.
