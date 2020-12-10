Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 10, 2020

Rappahannock bridge rehab done on time

The Virginia Department of Transportation has finished rehabilitation of the Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) bridge over Keyser Run in Rappahannock County.

It opened to traffic on Wednesday, right on time after closing Oct. 26. The Keyser Run bridge carries about 150 vehicles per day.

Commission to announce names to replace Lee statue

The Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol will hold its next public hearing Dec. 16, convening virtually at 3 p.m. to announce a list of names proposed for replacing the Robert E. Lee statue in the Capitol.

To attend or speak at the hearing, register at covaconf.webex.com/covaconf/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee3b8aa861eab2bf607df67e2b19e86ad. See www.dhr.virginia.gov for information.

During the public hearing, the commission will discuss a list of five names for a new statue. That short list derives from the names proposed by the public and posted as well to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources webpage for the Capitol commission.

