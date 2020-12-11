Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 11, 2020

GOP Women call off December meeting

The December meeting of the Madison County Republican Women has been cancelled. For information, contact 540-923-4300/4109.

‘Yes, Virginia’ this weekend outside Culpeper Depot

“Yes, Virginia,” the Musical will be presented live, in person and virtually at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 outside of the Culpeper Depot and on Culpeper Media Network.

Windmore Foundation for the Arts and Stageworks of Culpeper are presenting this poignant holiday play about the story of a little girl who taught the world to believe.

Tickets are $15 per person or $50 for a family pass. Age 2 and younger are free. Get tickets at windmorefoundation.org.

Sales will be limited to 100 tickets per performance and there will be six-feet circles chalked on the road separated out by eight feet for groups to sit in together. There will be hand sanitizer stations and masks will be highly encouraged.