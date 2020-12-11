Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 11, 2020

GOP Women call off December meeting
The December meeting of the Madison County Republican Women has been cancelled. For information, contact 540-923-4300/4109.
‘Yes, Virginia’ this weekend outside Culpeper Depot
“Yes, Virginia,” the Musical will be presented live, in person and virtually at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 outside of the Culpeper Depot and on Culpeper Media Network.
Windmore Foundation for the Arts and Stageworks of Culpeper are presenting this poignant holiday play about the story of a little girl who taught the world to believe.
Tickets are $15 per person or $50 for a family pass. Age 2 and younger are free. Get tickets at windmorefoundation.org.
Sales will be limited to 100 tickets per performance and there will be six-feet circles chalked on the road separated out by eight feet for groups to sit in together. There will be hand sanitizer stations and masks will be highly encouraged.
Or watch from live from home at https://www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream on Dec. 12 and 13. The livestream is free, but Windmore hopes remote views will consider a suggested donation of $15 so the arts nonprofit can continue to bring quality programming to the Culpeper community.
Orange County schools, library partner to expand digital resources
Students in Orange County Public Schools now have free online access to their school’s digital collection of reading materials as well as the library’s juvenile and young adult digital titles.
The partnership with Orange County Library will provide access to an abundance of eBook and audiobook resources for students, promoting literacy and digital learning, according to a news release.
The program combines school and library digital reading resources into one digital application, Sora, accessible anytime, anywhere with an internet connection.
“Students who do not have library cards can now access these materials using their school sign on information,” said Library Director Katie Hill.
Students can access the combined collections in Sora using their school credentials and student ID.
“We are grateful for this partnership which has expanded student access to a diverse collection of reading materials,” said Director of Elementary Instruction Judy Anderson.
Families are encouraged to contact their school librarian with regarding access.
All community members with a valid library card can read eBook and audiobook collections via the Libby app through Orange County Library.
The Sora app is available for students to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and on Chromebooks that support the Google Play Store. It is also available at https://soraapp.com.
Nurse’s Assoc. webinar today on managing holiday stress
The Virginia Nurse’s Association is hosting a free webinar and discussion at 12:30 p.m. today, Dec. 10 on, “Building Resilience: Managing Stress during the Holiday Season.”
Whether stressors as a nurse are the surge in COVID, holidays, politics and the presidential elections, something else or all of the above, this is a safe forum to share your struggles as well as what you’ve found most helpful in finding calm and balance within the chaos. Register at https://virginianurses.com/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1453823.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!