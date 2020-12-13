Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 13, 2020

Orange County activates more free hotspotsOrange County in partnership with FiberLync, the operating entity of the Orange County Broadband Authority, activated the fourth group of public wireless hot spots on Dec. 11, a projected funded by the federal CARES Act.

Locations that went live on Friday were at Shady Grove Baptist Church – 21024 Piney Woods Rd. in, Orange – and Barboursville Community Park – 5260 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. The hotspots will provide free access to Wi-Fi for students, small business, teleworkers, and residents. The Wi-Fi hotspots are being placed throughout the county in partnership with over a dozen community facilities including churches, parks, and fire stations. FiberLync will continue to activate additional locations in the coming weeks.

The project must be completed by December 25 to comply with the CARES Act funding guidelines. For information, contact jcord@fiberlync.net or 540/661-5345.

Historically Speaking: Leadership in the Time of COVIDThe National Museum of African American History and Culture is pleased to welcome award-winning journalist Michel Martin, weekend host of NPR’s All Things Considered, in a virtual panel discussion about civic leadership during times of crisis.