Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 13, 2020

Community conversation: Why Black Lives Matter When All Lives Matter?As protests against racist police brutality sweep across the U.S. and spread around the globe, rallying cries of “Black Lives Matter” echo through the streets and digital avenues, according to a news release from Culpeper-based Piedmont Race Amity Project.
“As we all digest the news and think about how to respond and participate at such a pivotal time, it’s important to recognize what Black Lives Matter really means,” in juxtaposition to All Lives Matter,” the release stated, quoting Lizz Schumer.
The Piedmont Race Amity Project is considering that statement during a Zoom meeting 7:30 to 9 p.m. this Monday, Dec. 14. The community is invited to share and hear personal and community perspectives in small group discussions guided by skilled facilitators that provide a safe space for new learning and brave thinking. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUscOqoqjIvHdLw4XtzRCKm0ewPw-kZINth.
Friends of the Library sponsor ‘A Christmas Carol’Join the Culpeper County Library this weekend for a virtual, solo performance of the Charles Dickens’ Holiday Tale “A Christmas Carol” presented by the North Shore Theatre Productions.
Culpeper County Library welcomes back actor Greg Oliver Bodine for this special, one hour streamed presentation showing for the last time at 2 p.m. today, Dec. 13 at www.youtube.com/c/culpepercountylibrary or search Culpeper County Library on YouTube. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the production is free and open to the public.
Orange County activates more free hotspotsOrange County in partnership with FiberLync, the operating entity of the Orange County Broadband Authority, activated the fourth group of public wireless hot spots on Dec. 11, a projected funded by the federal CARES Act.
Locations that went live on Friday were at Shady Grove Baptist Church – 21024 Piney Woods Rd. in, Orange – and Barboursville Community Park – 5260 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. The hotspots will provide free access to Wi-Fi for students, small business, teleworkers, and residents. The Wi-Fi hotspots are being placed throughout the county in partnership with over a dozen community facilities including churches, parks, and fire stations. FiberLync will continue to activate additional locations in the coming weeks.
The project must be completed by December 25 to comply with the CARES Act funding guidelines. For information, contact jcord@fiberlync.net or 540/661-5345.
Historically Speaking: Leadership in the Time of COVIDThe National Museum of African American History and Culture is pleased to welcome award-winning journalist Michel Martin, weekend host of NPR’s All Things Considered, in a virtual panel discussion about civic leadership during times of crisis.
The free virtual program will be held at 7 p.m. this Monday, Dec. 14 during which Martin will interview the leaders of six American cities to find out how they are establishing trust in their communities during this period of intense social unrest. Discussion will also be held on concurrently taking action to “flatten the curve” and mitigate the lasting impact of the pandemic on African American communities.
Panelists will be: Angela Alsobrook, County Executive of Prince George’s County, Maryland; Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia; Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, District of Columbia; London Breed, Mayor of San Francisco, California; Melvin Carter III, Mayor of Saint Paul, Minnesota and Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, Alabama.
Register at https://nmaahc.si.edu/ click upcoming events.
Kid Pan Alley concert tonight: the art of storytelling in songKid Pan Alley hosts its latest concert at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 13 highlighting the art of storytelling in song with Si Kahn and Annie DeChant along with hosts Paul Reisler & Cheryl Toth.
Kahn spent 55 years as a composer, lyricist and book writer for musical theater in addition to releasing 20 albums of original songs. DeChant has recorded 10 studio albums and performed with artists including Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Don Henry, and a host of others. Register on EventBrite for the Zoom link. Concerts also livestream on Facebook, YouTube and Periscope.
Walking in a Winter WILDLAND virtual nature film eventCharlottesville-based Wild Virginia presents “Walking in a Winter WILDLand,” an online show featuring beautiful films and musical performances available to view through 8 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated to support the nonprofit’s mission to connect and protect wild places. Everyone who watches the event will have a chance at the grand prize: A guided canoe trip from Friends of the Middle River. Look for the secret code during the show to enter.
Films featured are from Freshwaters Illustrated and local wildlife photographer Steven David Johnson, to help inspire a world that is more conscious of freshwater life and more sympathetic to the cause of freshwater conservation within Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities. Wild Virginia will be showing the feature film “Hidden Rivers”, “Noatak”, “Of a Greater Power” and “Ephemeral.”
To show love for local wildlife, the critters at the Wildlife Center of Virginia will be introducing each film! Kids will not want to miss this.
Following the event will be an exclusive interview with wildlife photographer, Steven David Johnson, to discuss the creation of his beautiful and fascinating wildlife short films. Register on EventBrite at Wild Virginia Film Festival: Walking in a Winter WILDland.
