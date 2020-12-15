Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 15, 2020

Culpeper Town Council committee meetings today

The Public Safety, Public Works and Planning & Community Development Committee of Culpeper Town Council will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Dec. 15 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 10 a.m.

Food Closet Need of the Week: canned meat, soup, crackers

This week, the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of: chunky soups, Ramen soups, vegetable & tomato soup, crackers in individual sleeves and canned meat (Treet/Spam, ham, chicken, tuna).

The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic. See ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook for details on how to help. They can’t do it alone. For information, contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.

COVID exposure app now linked to D.C., 15 other states

Virginia’s first-in-the-nation COVID-exposure notification app will now work across D.C. and all 15 states with the app, according to a news release from Virginia Dept. of Health.