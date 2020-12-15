Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 15, 2020

Culpeper Town Council committee meetings today
The Public Safety, Public Works and Planning & Community Development Committee of Culpeper Town Council will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Dec. 15 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 10 a.m.
Food Closet Need of the Week: canned meat, soup, crackers
This week, the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of: chunky soups, Ramen soups, vegetable & tomato soup, crackers in individual sleeves and canned meat (Treet/Spam, ham, chicken, tuna).
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic. See ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook for details on how to help. They can’t do it alone. For information, contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
COVID exposure app now linked to D.C., 15 other states
Virginia’s first-in-the-nation COVID-exposure notification app will now work across D.C. and all 15 states with the app, according to a news release from Virginia Dept. of Health.
More than one in 10 Virginians are using COVIDWISE, which notifies people if they have been physically close to someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. COVIDWISE can now communicate with other state notification apps to share anonymous bits of information or “exposure notification keys” using a national server that will enable users to find out when they may have been exposed by users from other states.
“The integration with APHL’s National Key Server is important in our fight against COVID-19 here in Virginia and across the nation,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA, in a statement. “This is especially important considering added travel during the holiday season.”
The other participating states are Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wyoming.
Poetry Workshop: An Ode to James Baldwin
Join Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture Specialist Tulani Salahu-Din and international slam poetry champion Anthony McPherson in an exploration of the art of poetry and history.
Participants will look at examples of lyrical poetry and compose poems inspired by the life of writer and activist James Baldwin in during a free online poetry workshop at 9 a.m. today, Dec. 15. Register at https://nmaahc.si.edu/event/poetry-workshop-ode-james-baldwin.
Human Services board meeting this week
The regular monthly board meeting of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 16 in the conference room at the Culpeper County Administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting, but must follow the COVID-19 public health screening guidelines and protocol.
CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For information, contact Doris Clatterbuck at 540/727-0372 ext. 360.
