Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 16, 2020

Free re-certification course for private pesticide applicators online or by mailVirginia Cooperative Extension is offering an online and by mail re-certification option for private pesticide applicators in categories 90 and 91. The online training is free for citizens of Culpeper and Orange counties.
Interested parties should send their name, address, phone number, email address and private pesticide applicator certificate number to Culpeper County Extension Agent Ashley Appling at ashappling@vt.edu
Participants will receive an email asking them to become a guest with the Virginia Tech Canvas System. After completing the instructions in that email, students will have access to the course.
Don’t have access to the internet? Request a packet be put in the mail for completing at home. The deadline for completion is January 31, 2021. For information, call 540/727-3435 ext. 355.
Anxious? Call Virginia COPES COVID Warm LineScared? Overwhelmed? This holiday season, many families are mourning the loss of a loved one, coping with major changes, or worried about the future, according to a news release from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
Many people may be feeling anxious, numb, or overwhelmed by the experiences of this pandemic. Need to talk to someone? It’s OK. You are not alone. People are ready to listen.
Call the Virginia COPES COVID-19 Warm Line at 877/349-6428. Their hours are: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, 5 to 9 p.m.
Empowering Culpeper to host food distribution this SaturdayEmpowering Culpeper will host its next food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 19 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.
New COVID-19 guidelines have recently been implemented and will continue to be in place during this Saturday’s distribution. Individuals will be given a number when entering the parking lot and must remain in their cars until asked to enter the building to pick up their distribution. One person per household may enter the church at a time, unless a caregiver is needed to assist them.
Everyone who enters the church must wear a mask. Masks will be available, if needed.
Volunteers will be on-site to assist recipients during the distribution process. Culpeper United Methodist is located at 1233 Oaklawn Dr. Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. For information, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
