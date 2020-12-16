Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 16, 2020

Free re-certification course for private pesticide applicators online or by mailVirginia Cooperative Extension is offering an online and by mail re-certification option for private pesticide applicators in categories 90 and 91. The online training is free for citizens of Culpeper and Orange counties.

Interested parties should send their name, address, phone number, email address and private pesticide applicator certificate number to Culpeper County Extension Agent Ashley Appling at ashappling@vt.edu

Participants will receive an email asking them to become a guest with the Virginia Tech Canvas System. After completing the instructions in that email, students will have access to the course.

Don’t have access to the internet? Request a packet be put in the mail for completing at home. The deadline for completion is January 31, 2021. For information, call 540/727-3435 ext. 355.

Anxious? Call Virginia COPES COVID Warm LineScared? Overwhelmed? This holiday season, many families are mourning the loss of a loved one, coping with major changes, or worried about the future, according to a news release from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.