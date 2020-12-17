Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 17, 2020

“The Dixie Flyer” screened in 2016 in the Packard Theater featuring versatile silent-film leading lady Eva Novak starring as a plucky telegraph operator at railroad’s farthest outpost who falls in love with handsome railroad worker Cullen Landis in this low-budget action thriller.

“The Dixie Flyer is a fast-moving train and the story, basically one great action sequence after another, focuses on greed-driven efforts to stir up a labor dispute. Novak matches Landis stunt for stunt in, around, and on top of moving trains and an out-of-control handcar,” according to LOC publicity at the time.

The Library of Congress in 2002 produced the restored print that went on to become a surprise hit at least two film festivals.

Santa visiting Lake of the Woods this weekend on a firetruckThe Jolly Old Elf will hop aboard a firetruck for a neighborhood procession through Lake of the Woods this weekend.

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Department is presenting this specially distanced appearance by Santa Claus around 5 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 18 starting from the Front Gate to Confederate Circle on the marina side of the lake. Santa will then ride around the parking lots at Sheetz, Food Lion and Walmart in Locust Grove, eastern Orange County.