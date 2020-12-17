Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 17, 2020

Culpeper County School FY22 Budget Survey deadline is todayThe deadline is 4 p.m. today, Dec. 17 to complete a survey regarding budget planning for the Culpeper County Schools Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
When developing a spending plan, the School Board seeks to balance the needs of the entire school district while maintaining a high-quality instructional program. Culpeper residents and parents are asked to take a few minutes to answer questions to help guide the process.
Fill out the survey at culpeperschools.org. Don’t have access to the internet? Send written comments to Culpeper County Public Schools, 450 Radio Lane, Culpeper, VA, 22701 Attention: Pearl Jamison.
‘The Dixie Flyer’ silent railroad drama livestream tonightLibrary of Congress Packard Theater performer Andrew Earle Simpson will provide live accompaniment at 8 p.m. tonight, Dec. 17 for a streamed screening of, “The Dixie Flyer,” a 1926 silent film railroad drama.
Packard Campus Nitrate Film Manager George Willeman will be a special guest for the visual, musical presentation airing onetime live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yerAcjbrRwc&feature=youtu.be
Simpson is a composer, performer and improviser who regularly performed, pre-pandemic, in the Packard Theater on the LOC campus in Culpeper. See andrewesimpson.com
“The Dixie Flyer” screened in 2016 in the Packard Theater featuring versatile silent-film leading lady Eva Novak starring as a plucky telegraph operator at railroad’s farthest outpost who falls in love with handsome railroad worker Cullen Landis in this low-budget action thriller.
“The Dixie Flyer is a fast-moving train and the story, basically one great action sequence after another, focuses on greed-driven efforts to stir up a labor dispute. Novak matches Landis stunt for stunt in, around, and on top of moving trains and an out-of-control handcar,” according to LOC publicity at the time.
The Library of Congress in 2002 produced the restored print that went on to become a surprise hit at least two film festivals.
Santa visiting Lake of the Woods this weekend on a firetruckThe Jolly Old Elf will hop aboard a firetruck for a neighborhood procession through Lake of the Woods this weekend.
Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Department is presenting this specially distanced appearance by Santa Claus around 5 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 18 starting from the Front Gate to Confederate Circle on the marina side of the lake. Santa will then ride around the parking lots at Sheetz, Food Lion and Walmart in Locust Grove, eastern Orange County.
The merry parade will be held again starting around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 from Confederate Drive to the Front Gate on the golf course side; then to the Sheetz, Food Lion and Walmart parking lots.
Santa will make his third and final appearance atop the red firetruck starting around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20 with one trip around Lakeview Parkway to Rapidan Drive, the Wilderness Shores and Somerset housing developments then to the Sheetz, Food Lion and Walmart parking lots.
This schedule is tentative and may change based on weather or calls for service. See lowfr29.com/santa-tracker/ for the latest.
Because of the pandemic, Santa will be unable to stop and take pictures or interact with community members. Still, St. Nicolas is so excited to spend time passing through the community and greeting friends and neighbors. Spectators should be mindful of public health distancing guidelines and not create a traffic hazard by standing in or parking in the road.
DC Strings present free, virtual performance of ‘The Messiah’A virtual streaming of a perennial holiday classic, The Messiah, with a twist by the DC Strings Orchestra, is at youtube.com/watch?v=S1TosJz-8i8
In previous years, the orchestra presented eight concert performances throughout the Capitol Hill and Anacostia neighborhoods in D.C. along with upper Maryland, schools, and community centers. This year, it did the livestream last Sunday and has now made the joyful performance free for all.
Music director and conductor Dr. Juan A. Gallastegui leads the regional orchestra featuring artists from Baltimore Camerata.
