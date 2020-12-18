Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 18, 2020

These guidelines will direct all of the Board’s activities and work over the next five years and the public’s comments and perspective are an important part of its success, according to the news release. Information on how to submit your feedback is in each online document. Let us know what you think!

Wreaths Across America virtually Saturday and ‘Say Their Name’ project

The 2020 National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony will be shared virtually this Saturday, Dec. 19 a Culpeper WAA on Facebook.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community and so sponsored veteran wreaths will be held until next year and placed at the wreath day event in 2021,” according to a release.

In lieu of wreath placement, the Culpeper National Cemetery Wreaths Across America team encourages the community to fulfill the mission of remembering and honoring veterans by heading out to Culpeper National Cemetery and participating in a virtual “Say Their Name” project.

During the month of December, volunteers can go to the cemetery, bring a personal wreath to lay, place a penny on the headstone and record themselves saying the names of the veterans laid to rest. Upload the video and photos to our Facebook page, Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery with the hashtag #SayTheirNamesCNC.