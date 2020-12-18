Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 18, 2020

Pack the Cruiser for local senior citizens
The community is coming together in a big way to make sure area senior citizens are taken care of and have what they need to weather the winter this holiday season.
Citizens can help ‘Pack the Cruiser’ for seniors 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 19 outside of the Culpeper Walmart. The Culpeper Police Department will be there with a patrol car hoping to fill it with donations for Aging Together, TRIAD and the Culpeper Senior Center in partnership with PetSmart.
Critically needed items include: light bulbs, batteries, toilet paper, paper towels, fabric softener, trash bags, zip-lock bags, soap, tin foil, plastic wrap, paper plates, napkins, non-perishable and canned foods, coffee (regular and instant), water bottles, hand sanitizer, dog and cat food and band-aids/first aid kits.
Donations can also be dropped off in advance at the Culpeper PD (740 Old Brandy Rd.), PetSmart (15331 Montanus Dr.) or Culpeper Senior Center (710 US Ave).
Items will be distributed from the Culpeper Senior Center on U.S. Avenue starting next week while supplies last.
Virginia disability board taking public comments on goals
The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities is now accepting public comments on its 2022-2026 Draft State Plan Goals and Objectives at https://www.vaboard.org/.
These guidelines will direct all of the Board’s activities and work over the next five years and the public’s comments and perspective are an important part of its success, according to the news release. Information on how to submit your feedback is in each online document. Let us know what you think!
Wreaths Across America virtually Saturday and ‘Say Their Name’ project
The 2020 National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony will be shared virtually this Saturday, Dec. 19 a Culpeper WAA on Facebook.
“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community and so sponsored veteran wreaths will be held until next year and placed at the wreath day event in 2021,” according to a release.
In lieu of wreath placement, the Culpeper National Cemetery Wreaths Across America team encourages the community to fulfill the mission of remembering and honoring veterans by heading out to Culpeper National Cemetery and participating in a virtual “Say Their Name” project.
During the month of December, volunteers can go to the cemetery, bring a personal wreath to lay, place a penny on the headstone and record themselves saying the names of the veterans laid to rest. Upload the video and photos to our Facebook page, Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery with the hashtag #SayTheirNamesCNC.
