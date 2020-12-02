Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 2, 2020

More food funding for farmers
A second round of coronavirus food assistance funding for farmers is available through the office of the Farm Service Agency at 325 N. Madison Road, Suite B, in the town of Orange.
Qualifying agricultural production includes: dairy, broilers and eggs, non-breeding stock cattle, swine and sheep, aquaculture, nursery and floriculture, miscellaneous, other livestock and tobacco.
The new time period for this round of funding is April 16 to Aug. 31, 2020. A short two-page form is available by email, mail or in person at the office.
This is taxable money and recipients can expect a 1099 income tax form to arrive in time for your annual tax preparation. Recipients are advised to save back enough to cover the added taxes likely to be incurred from this income.
For information or to apply, contact 540/672-1638. There are limits to payments and the deadline to apply is December 11.
Swim programs scheduled at Powell Wellness Center
Center of Culpeper is offering private swim lessons and a swim skills development program in its indoor pool. Both programs are open to community members.
Private swim lessons are customized to the participant (child or adult) and are a great option for anyone who is seeking to build confidence and ability in the water, according to a release. In addition, semi-private lessons are available to serve up to three participants from the same household.
The Wellness Center also is offering a “Swimming for Fitness” class for teens and adults who are confident swimmers and want to work with a coach to refine swim strokes and build strength and endurance.
To register and for fee information, contact Aquatics Manager Stacey Aucoin at 540/445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org.
Montpelier will help Love Outreach Food Pantry
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a holiday food drive to benefit the Love Outreach Food Pantry of Orange County.
Donations will be accepted 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays, from Dec. 3 through Dec. 21. All items should be dropped off at the historic site’s Exchange Café in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center.
Last month, the food pantry served 306 households and 881 individuals, according to board member JoAnn Tolbert.
“We are picking up more families each month and I believe that is going to be the case for the next few months,” Tolbert said. “This is why all food donations are appreciated.”
Due to pandemic restrictions, Love’s Outreach, located at 252 Blue Ridge Dr. in Orange, is now drive-thru, safely serving eligible families and individuals. It is open 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and 4 to 5:30 p.m. every third Monday. Home delivery is available every fourth Wednesday for families who are homebound or do not have transportation in the Orange, Gordonsville, Unionville, and Rhoadesville areas.
“We regret that we are unable to hold our annual holiday open house this year as our traditional gesture of thanks for the ongoing support of our neighbors and friends,” said Montpelier CEO and President Roy Young. “However, the staff feels that this opens up an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the community, particularly for those most affected by difficult economic circumstances in these unprecedented times. We invite the public to join us in making these contributions.”
The Food Pantry is requesting non-perishable food items such as cereal, syrup and pancake mix, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, Hamburger Helper, rice, dried and canned beans, macaroni and cheese, pasta and pasta sauces, beef stew, tomato sauces, canned vegetables of any kind, soups and chili, canned fruit, Jello, pudding, and powdered canned drinks. Cash contributions will also be accepted in a donation box at the Café. For information, see montpelier.org/events/holiday-food-drive.
Harbor Freight to open Warrenton store
Harbor Freight Tools will open a new store early next year at 627 Frost Ave. in the town of Warrenton.
Construction has already started at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding area. The store is expected to create up to 30 new jobs, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities, Harbor Freight said in a statement.
Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. The store provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 21,000 associates and more than 1,100 locations nationwide, the release stated.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Warrenton for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president for real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Warrenton area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
Interested in a job? Apply at at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail search Warrenton, VA.
Regional panel to meet via YouTube
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVg1Gl7iMDhX3i8OVAJKqEQ.
Public comment may be submitted prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling 540/829-7450, ext. 11, by 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
The agenda and supporting materials are at rrregion.org
