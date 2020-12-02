Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 2, 2020

More food funding for farmers

A second round of coronavirus food assistance funding for farmers is available through the office of the Farm Service Agency at 325 N. Madison Road, Suite B, in the town of Orange.

Qualifying agricultural production includes: dairy, broilers and eggs, non-breeding stock cattle, swine and sheep, aquaculture, nursery and floriculture, miscellaneous, other livestock and tobacco.

The new time period for this round of funding is April 16 to Aug. 31, 2020. A short two-page form is available by email, mail or in person at the office.

This is taxable money and recipients can expect a 1099 income tax form to arrive in time for your annual tax preparation. Recipients are advised to save back enough to cover the added taxes likely to be incurred from this income.

For information or to apply, contact 540/672-1638. There are limits to payments and the deadline to apply is December 11.

Swim programs scheduled at Powell Wellness Center

Center of Culpeper is offering private swim lessons and a swim skills development program in its indoor pool. Both programs are open to community members.