Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 22, 2020

Food Closet Need of the Week: canned fruit & veggies, rice, pasta, cereal

This week, the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of: canned fruit and vegetables, rice & pasta side dishes and cereal. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic.

See ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook for details on how to help. They can’t do it alone. For information, contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.

Local government offices closing for Christmas Eve, Christmas

Culpeper County, Town of Culpeper and Orange County and town of Orange government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Offices will re-open on Monday, Dec. 28.

The Orange County Landfill and Collection Sites will close at noon on Dec. 24 and be closed on Christmas before reopening on Dec. 26.

The Laurel Valley Transfer Station garbage drop-off site in Culpeper County will be closed on Christmas.

Leapfrog gives Culpeper Medical Center an ‘A’ for patient safety