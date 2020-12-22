Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 22, 2020

Food Closet Need of the Week: canned fruit & veggies, rice, pasta, cereal
This week, the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of: canned fruit and vegetables, rice & pasta side dishes and cereal. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic.
See ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook for details on how to help. They can’t do it alone. For information, contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Local government offices closing for Christmas Eve, Christmas
Culpeper County, Town of Culpeper and Orange County and town of Orange government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Offices will re-open on Monday, Dec. 28.
The Orange County Landfill and Collection Sites will close at noon on Dec. 24 and be closed on Christmas before reopening on Dec. 26.
The Laurel Valley Transfer Station garbage drop-off site in Culpeper County will be closed on Christmas.
Leapfrog gives Culpeper Medical Center an ‘A’ for patient safety
Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center was recently awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade, an bi-annual designation recognizing hospital efforts to protect patients from harm and provide safer healthcare.
The national watchdog organization grades hospital performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients. Novant Health UVA Health System’s Prince William and Haymarket medical centers also got As in the most recent fall 2020 ranking, placing them in the top third of hospitals nationwide – and among only 36 hospitals in the state of Virginia – to get the top mark, according to a Novant Health UVA news release.
“We’re thrilled to receive system-wide recognition from The Leapfrog Group for our commitment to safety and quality of care,” said Novant Health UVA Health System CEO Al Pilong. “The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us all, and we’re so proud of our team members, physicians and advanced practice providers for their resiliency throughout these uncertain times and continued dedication to patient safety.”
Leapfrog Group CEO Leah Binder said in a statement they are grateful for hospital leadership and healthcare workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety amid the pandemic.
“This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Novant Health UVA Health System,” she said. “With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”