Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 23, 2020

New Year’s literacy benefit at Revalation VineyardsRevalation Vineyards in Madison’s gorgeous Hebron Valley is hosting a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County from 1 p.m. to sunset on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will be donated to support the Literacy Council’s adult and family education services.

Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Rd. For information, contact 540/407-1236 or info@revalationvineyards.com.

Orange County beef farmer speaks to women in agricultureThe next Women in Agriculture Network meeting will be held virtually at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Patty Johnson, Orange County beef cattle farmer, farm blogger, and past-president of the Virginia Forage and Grasslands Council, will talk about her experience as a woman in agriculture taking on leadership positions within the industry.

The second half of the meeting will be divided by region, allowing some time for networking with other female producers. Register at https://tinyurl.com/womeninagnetwork.