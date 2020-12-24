Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 24, 2020

Christmas Eve service moved inside Mountain View Community Church will host a special Family Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. tonight, Dec. 24 at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

Due to the inclement weather forecast, the service has been moved indoors. It will also be streamed live at mountainviewcc.net and on the church Facebook page.

The sermon topic will be, “The Gift of Confusion—From Merry to Blessed.” For information, see mountainviewcc.net or call 540/727-0297.

Christmas Eve Service tonightMount Lebanon Baptist will host a Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. tonight at the church, 19 Scrabble Rd. in Boston, Virginia. Join in for a special evening together celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ!

REC: Give the gift of electricityRappahannock Electric Cooperative is offering gift cards to help on a friend, neighbor or relative’s electric account.

“When you give the gift of electricity to a loved one, it impacts their everyday life,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “It can help with any financial burden they may be facing, but it also provides a fun movie night, cooking a family meal and the ability for students to do their school work.”

To give the gift of electricity, fill out the form and return it, with the funds to help someone, by mail with their electric bill. The electric account will be credited in the amount of your gift and you will receive confirmation. See myrec.coop/gift-certificates for information.