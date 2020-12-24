Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 24, 2020

Carols, Communion & CandlesCulpeper Baptist Church is hosting special services for Christmas Eve starting at 2 p.m. today with a family-friendly gathering in the sanctuary and a livestream.
Gather in-person at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary and again at 6 p.m. in the church on South West Street as well via livestream at https://culpeperbaptist.org/watch-live/
Chamber, Culpeper Library holiday closuresThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce office will be closed, today Dec. 24 and Friday Dec. 25 for Christmas.
The chamber office will also be closed on Thursday Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 for the New Year holiday.
The Culpeper County Library will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 for Christmas and on Jan. 1 for the New Year.
Need of the Week: canned foods, pasta and cerealThis week, the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of: canned fruit and vegetables, rice & pasta side dishes and cereal. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during the pandemic. See ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook for details on how to help. They can’t do it alone. For information, contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Christmas Eve service moved inside Mountain View Community Church will host a special Family Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. tonight, Dec. 24 at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
Due to the inclement weather forecast, the service has been moved indoors. It will also be streamed live at mountainviewcc.net and on the church Facebook page.
The sermon topic will be, “The Gift of Confusion—From Merry to Blessed.” For information, see mountainviewcc.net or call 540/727-0297.
Christmas Eve Service tonightMount Lebanon Baptist will host a Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. tonight at the church, 19 Scrabble Rd. in Boston, Virginia. Join in for a special evening together celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ!
REC: Give the gift of electricityRappahannock Electric Cooperative is offering gift cards to help on a friend, neighbor or relative’s electric account.
“When you give the gift of electricity to a loved one, it impacts their everyday life,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “It can help with any financial burden they may be facing, but it also provides a fun movie night, cooking a family meal and the ability for students to do their school work.”
To give the gift of electricity, fill out the form and return it, with the funds to help someone, by mail with their electric bill. The electric account will be credited in the amount of your gift and you will receive confirmation. See myrec.coop/gift-certificates for information.