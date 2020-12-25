Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 25, 2020

MLK Birthday Celebration in Little Washington going online in 2021

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Observance in Rappahannock will be a virtual presentation on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Culpeper Media Network is partnering to produce the 2021 program that will feature local artists that most know well and love their work. More details to follow soon.

Culpeper airport Commemorative Air Force thanked for fly-overs

The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution recently presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the Capital Wing Commemorative Air Force at the Culpeper Airport.

The thank you was for the Patriotic Flyovers the pilots conducted on July 4 and Oct.24 over the town of Culpeper, coinciding with patriotic events.

In attendance for the presentation were William Schwetke, Va. State President Sons of the American Revolution, Tom Hamill Registrar Culpeper Minute Men, Brian Cotter Education Officer Capital Wing, Rob Kreig Wing Commander Capital Wing, Michael Dennis Color Guard Commander CMM and Charles Jameson President of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter.