Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 27, 2020

New free Kid Pan Alley concert tonightKid Pan Alley will host its latest, Because We Have Music, free, livestream concert at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 27 on Zoom featuring two women with big songs and big stories—Holly Near and Natalia Zukerman. They’ll be joined by hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.

Near has been singing for a more equitable world for well over 50 years. She is an insightful storyteller through music, committed to keeping the work rooted in contemporary activism. Near released her 31st album in 2018 and is often cited as one of the founders of the Women’s Music movement. Recently, PBS released a film about her on American Masters.

Zukerman is a painter, songwriter, performer and educator who grew up in one of the most renowned classical music families in the world. Her parents are violinist Pinchas Zukerman and flautist Eugenia Zukerman, and her sister Arianna a noted opera singer. In 2018 she developed her multimedia one woman show, The Women Who Rode Away. She has since released the soundtrack and accompanying book of the show and is on tour throughout North America in support of that project.