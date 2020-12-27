Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 27, 2020

New free Kid Pan Alley concert tonightKid Pan Alley will host its latest, Because We Have Music, free, livestream concert at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 27 on Zoom featuring two women with big songs and big stories—Holly Near and Natalia Zukerman. They’ll be joined by hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.
Near has been singing for a more equitable world for well over 50 years. She is an insightful storyteller through music, committed to keeping the work rooted in contemporary activism. Near released her 31st album in 2018 and is often cited as one of the founders of the Women’s Music movement. Recently, PBS released a film about her on American Masters.
Zukerman is a painter, songwriter, performer and educator who grew up in one of the most renowned classical music families in the world. Her parents are violinist Pinchas Zukerman and flautist Eugenia Zukerman, and her sister Arianna a noted opera singer. In 2018 she developed her multimedia one woman show, The Women Who Rode Away. She has since released the soundtrack and accompanying book of the show and is on tour throughout North America in support of that project.
Reisler has been performing, writing, and teaching for the last 45 years with Trapezoid, A Thousand Questions, Three Good Reasons and with his Kid Pan Alley songwriting project. Trapezoid toured with Near and collaborated on her 1985 album, Watch Out. He’ll be joined by vocalist Cheryl Toth.
Sign up on EventBrite and leave a tip at Paypal.me/kidpan or onVenmo: @KidPanAlley. The concert will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Culpeper EXIT Cornerstone Realty gives backIn gratitude for support shown to EXIT Cornerstone Realty by the local community, the real estate brokerage recently participated in a Christmas Gift Drive for the residents of Autumn Care of Madison.
As this year has been particularly hard on senior citizens, the local real estate office hoped to spread some Christmas cheer in the nursing home facility. Agents donated blankets, socks, puzzle books, food snacks and more, according to a company news release.
“We appreciate being a part of this wonderful community and welcome the opportunity to give back,” said Elllen Butters, Broker/Owner of EXIT Cornerstone Realty.
Smithsonian museum hosts virtual KwanzaaJoin the National Museum of African American History and Culture for a virtual celebration of Kwanzaa, held each year Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
Kwanzaa honors the ancestral roots of African American culture through family and community activities derived from traditions and practices found throughout Africa and its diaspora. Each day of the festival is dedicated to one of seven principles (or nguzo saba in Kiswahili): Umoja—unit; Kujichagulia—self-determination; Ujima—collective work and responsibility; Ujamaa—cooperative economics; Nia—purpose; Kuumba—creativity and Imani—faith.
See https://nmaahc.si.edu/kwanzaa to learn more about Kwanzaa, watch fun videos, download unique kids’ activities to do at home, and discover special recipes that capture African American culinary history.
Then, each day during Kwanzaa, return to the Kwanzaa blog to learn even more about each Kwanzaa principle through songs, words of inspiration, and other activities.