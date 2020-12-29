Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 29, 2020

Be the Change sponsors business-training series for females
Registration is now open for female-focused entrepreneurship training through a Warrenton-based nonprofit.
Be the Change Foundation is again offering a 12-class series for women who want to start a business or build on an existing one. The spring session starts Feb. 16. Classes are held at Lord Fairfax Community College 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and are open to residents of Fauquier and surrounding counties.
Each session starts with a spotlight entrepreneur who shares their unique story and business tips. Local professionals teach the classes covering topics such as the “why” of business ownership, building a plan, organizing chaos, understanding proﬁt and loss, the beneﬁts of having an accountant, legal aspects and managing risk, marketing, social media, networking, when to hire additional staﬀ and managing stress. Eight women recently completed the fall session.
Tuition is $250 for the series; partial tuition assistance is available. Register at bethechangefoundation.us/apply.
For information, contact connect@bethechangefoundation.us or 540/222-7242.
Reva Mobile Food Pantry this week at VFD station
The next Reva Mobile Food Pantry will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue station, 18230 Birmingham Rd. off of U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County.
The pantry, typically held on the fourth Wednesday of the month, provides fresh produce, dry goods, and occasional dairy and frozen meat, free of charge. For information, see brafb.org or contact 540/248-3663.
Take a virtual tour of holiday decorations in Richmond’s Executive Mansion
Virginians can experience the holiday decorations at the Executive Mansion in Richmond virtually this year at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cwfg4cdpxnI&feature=youtu.be
First Lady Pamela Northam and floral designer David Pippin host the pandemic-era online tour, which is replacing the annual holiday open house and regular holiday tours. Themed decorations are a highlight in the ballroom, dining room, the Old Governor’s Office, and Ladies Parlor.
“One of our favorite parts of the holiday season is welcoming Virginians to the Executive Mansion to enjoy the decorations, but like many traditions this year, we have had to do things differently to stay safe during the pandemic,” said Governor and First Lady Northam in a statement. “We hope this virtual tour will share some holiday joy with people across our Commonwealth, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the residence in person next year.”
All of the holiday decorations were donated. Spruce Rock Farm in Madison County donated two Christmas trees and Hartland Farm in Markham provided holiday wreaths. The tree in the center hall is an 11-foot Fraser fir adorned with ornaments celebrating each branch of the military, along with handcrafted ornaments donated by Virginia localities. Garden Club of Virginia donated the floral décor and seasonal greenery arranged by Pippin with student volunteers from J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College.
Home to Virginia’s governors since 1813, the Executive Mansion is the oldest, continuously occupied governor’s residence in the U.S. still used for its original purpose. It is located within the historic gates of Capitol Square, a park area that includes the Virginia State Capitol, Bell Tower and Patrick Henry Building.
Designed by architect Alexander Parris in the Federal style, the mansion sits close to the site of a modest frame structure that served as home to Virginia’s governors when the capital moved from Williamsburg to Richmond in 1780. The Northams are its 56th residents.