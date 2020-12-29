Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 29, 2020

The pantry, typically held on the fourth Wednesday of the month, provides fresh produce, dry goods, and occasional dairy and frozen meat, free of charge. For information, see brafb.org or contact 540/248-3663.

Take a virtual tour of holiday decorations in Richmond’s Executive Mansion

Virginians can experience the holiday decorations at the Executive Mansion in Richmond virtually this year at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cwfg4cdpxnI&feature=youtu.be

First Lady Pamela Northam and floral designer David Pippin host the pandemic-era online tour, which is replacing the annual holiday open house and regular holiday tours. Themed decorations are a highlight in the ballroom, dining room, the Old Governor’s Office, and Ladies Parlor.

“One of our favorite parts of the holiday season is welcoming Virginians to the Executive Mansion to enjoy the decorations, but like many traditions this year, we have had to do things differently to stay safe during the pandemic,” said Governor and First Lady Northam in a statement. “We hope this virtual tour will share some holiday joy with people across our Commonwealth, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the residence in person next year.”