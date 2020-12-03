Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 3, 2020

Culpeper 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt will be SaturdayExplore downtown Culpeper for the holidays as part of the 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.
Participants have a chance to win $200 in Culpeper Downtown Dollars are part of the fun promotional taking place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 5. Enter as an individual or a team of up to five players by close of business on Friday, Dec. 4. There is a $20 per entry with all proceeds to benefit the CRI Culpeper Downtown Hometown Heroes Program.
Here’s how it works: scavenger hunters should find clues based on the “12 Days of Christmas” in the downtown area. The first clue will be posted on the CRI Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Teams will take a picture of the clue they find and message it to CRI’s Facebook page to get the next clue.
Individuals or teams who get all the clues will be entered into a drawing for the Downtown Dollars, and each participant will receive a small gift. To enter the scavenger hunt, see culpeperdowntown.com or contact cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com for the sign-up form.
Complete the form and submit to the CRI office, 127 W. Davis St. with payment by close of business on Friday. After hours, use the CRI office door mail slot with completed form and payment in an envelope.
Culpeper County School FY22 Budget Survey now openAs the Culpeper County School Board begins its Fiscal Year 2022 budget planning process, its members would like to hear from the public.
When developing a spending plan, the School Board seeks to balance the needs of the entire school district while maintaining a high-quality instructional program, according to a school system release. Culpeper County residents and parents are asked to take a few minutes to answer questions to help guide the process.
The survey is at the Culpeper County Public Schools web site (culpeperschools.org) and will remain open until 4 p.m. on Dec. 17. Don’t have access to the internet? Send written comments to Culpeper County Public Schools, 450 Radio Lane, Culpeper, VA, Attention: Pearl Jamison.
Emerald Hill Spirit NightSpirit Night in support of Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO will happen all day today, Dec. 3 at Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ, 602 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper. The business will donate a portion of proceeds to the local Parent-Teacher Organization.
