Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 3, 2020

Culpeper 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt will be SaturdayExplore downtown Culpeper for the holidays as part of the 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.

Participants have a chance to win $200 in Culpeper Downtown Dollars are part of the fun promotional taking place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 5. Enter as an individual or a team of up to five players by close of business on Friday, Dec. 4. There is a $20 per entry with all proceeds to benefit the CRI Culpeper Downtown Hometown Heroes Program.

Here’s how it works: scavenger hunters should find clues based on the “12 Days of Christmas” in the downtown area. The first clue will be posted on the CRI Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Teams will take a picture of the clue they find and message it to CRI’s Facebook page to get the next clue.

Individuals or teams who get all the clues will be entered into a drawing for the Downtown Dollars, and each participant will receive a small gift. To enter the scavenger hunt, see culpeperdowntown.com or contact cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com for the sign-up form.