Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 30, 2020

The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during social distancing due to the pandemic.

More information may be found on the food closet’s website or Facebook page. Website: ststephensculpeper.net; call 540-825-1177 or email: culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.

Orange farmer speaks to women in agriculture

The next Women in Agriculture Network meeting will be held virtually at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Patty Johnson, Orange County beef cattle farmer, farm blogger, and past-president of the Virginia Forage and Grasslands Council, will talk about her experience as a woman in agriculture taking on leadership positions within the industry.

The second half of the meeting will be divided by region, allowing some time for networking with other female producers. Register at https://tinyurl.com/womeninagnetwork.

Elf on a Shelf scene contest at library

The Culpeper County Library is hosting a contest challenging local families to create a cool scene in the Elf on the Shelf tradition.

Using props and creative flair, position an action figure or doll, snap a photo and submit with names and phone number by Jan. 5 to lbostian@cclva.org. For information, contact the library at 540/825-8691.