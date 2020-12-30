Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 30, 2020

Literacy benefit Friday at Revalation Vineyards
Revalation Vineyards in Madison’s gorgeous Hebron Valley is hosting a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County from 1 p.m. to sunset on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will be donated to support the Literacy Council’s adult and family education services.
Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Rd. For information, contact 540/407-1236 or info@revalationvineyards.com.
Reva Mobile Food Pantry today at VFD
The next Reva Mobile Food Pantry will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue station, 18230 Birmingham Rd. off of U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County.
The pantry, typically held on the fourth Wednesday of the month, provides fresh produce, dry goods, and occasional dairy and frozen meat, free of charge. For information, see brafb.org or contact 540/248-3663.
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Culpeper Food Closet, located downstairs at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church off Commerce Street, requests donations this week of fruit drinks, hand soap, canned meals: beef stew, pasta (Spaghetti-O’s, Chef Boyardee), tuna, chicken, chili and microwave meals.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during social distancing due to the pandemic.
More information may be found on the food closet’s website or Facebook page. Website: ststephensculpeper.net; call 540-825-1177 or email: culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Orange farmer speaks to women in agriculture
The next Women in Agriculture Network meeting will be held virtually at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Patty Johnson, Orange County beef cattle farmer, farm blogger, and past-president of the Virginia Forage and Grasslands Council, will talk about her experience as a woman in agriculture taking on leadership positions within the industry.
The second half of the meeting will be divided by region, allowing some time for networking with other female producers. Register at https://tinyurl.com/womeninagnetwork.
Elf on a Shelf scene contest at library
The Culpeper County Library is hosting a contest challenging local families to create a cool scene in the Elf on the Shelf tradition.
Using props and creative flair, position an action figure or doll, snap a photo and submit with names and phone number by Jan. 5 to lbostian@cclva.org. For information, contact the library at 540/825-8691.