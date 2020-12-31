Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 31, 2020

Contribute to Museum of Culpeper History
It’s not too late to make a year-end tax deductible contribution to the Museum of Culpeper History, a news release from the nonprofit stated this week.
Government grants and admissions cover only 25% of the museum’s operating expenses, according to the release. Contributions are needed to help provide quality programs and exhibits.
Another method of donating is through a Qualified Charitable Deduction made from an IRA account. Such donations would contribute to your annual required distribution and may help lower your Adjusted Gross Income and keep you in a lower tax bracket. Contact the administrator of your account for more information.
Also, the museum announced the first episode of ”Curating Culpeper” is available to view—a local history series jointly produced by the Museum of Culpeper History and Culpeper Media Network at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lept2IDNfyo .
Artist-in-Residence applications available
Artists are encouraged to apply for the 2021 Artist-in-Residence program at Shenandoah National Park.
The Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence program offers professional artists focused time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of this astounding landscape. It also allows artists the opportunity to share their work through educational programs and exhibits. Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.
Each session of the Artist-in-Residence program offers the artist three weeks of time to pursue their artistic discipline. It also provides the artist with furnished lodging. The selected artist is required to present several public programs during their residency and donate an original piece of art reflecting the artist’s experience.
Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply. Applications are available online at https://www.callforentry.org. The deadline to apply is January 18, 2021. For more information, contact the park at 540-999-3500 ext. 3181.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week
The Culpeper Food Closet, located downstairs at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church off Commerce Street, requests donations this week of fruit drinks, hand soap, canned meals: beef stew, pasta (Spaghetti-O’s, Chef Boyardee), tuna, chicken, chili and microwave meals.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community during social distancing due to the pandemic.
More information may be found on the food closet’s website or Facebook page. Website: ststephensculpeper.net; call 540-825-1177 or email: culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Elf on a Shelf scene contest at Culpeper Library
The Culpeper County Library is hosting a contest challenging local families to create a cool scene in the Elf on the Shelf tradition.
Using props and creative flair, position an action figure or doll, snap a photo and submit with names and phone number by Jan. 5 to lbostian@cclva.org. For information, contact the library at 540/825-8691.