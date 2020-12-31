Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 31, 2020

Contribute to Museum of Culpeper History

It’s not too late to make a year-end tax deductible contribution to the Museum of Culpeper History, a news release from the nonprofit stated this week.

Government grants and admissions cover only 25% of the museum’s operating expenses, according to the release. Contributions are needed to help provide quality programs and exhibits.

Another method of donating is through a Qualified Charitable Deduction made from an IRA account. Such donations would contribute to your annual required distribution and may help lower your Adjusted Gross Income and keep you in a lower tax bracket. Contact the administrator of your account for more information.

Also, the museum announced the first episode of ”Curating Culpeper” is available to view—a local history series jointly produced by the Museum of Culpeper History and Culpeper Media Network at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lept2IDNfyo .

Artist-in-Residence applications available

Artists are encouraged to apply for the 2021 Artist-in-Residence program at Shenandoah National Park.