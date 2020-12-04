Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 4, 2020

Reverse Christmas Parade tonight

The town of Warrenton will host a “Reverse Christmas Parade” from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight, Dec. 4 on Main Street.

Floats will be parked and displayed along Main Street and attendees will drive by and view from the safety of their vehicles. This approach will allow for spacing between parade entries and no direct contact with the public. Parade organizers are working with the town of Warrenton to finalize times and details.

Christmas Parade in Culpeper Sunday

Sponsored by Sheriff Scott Jenkins, the Dec. 6 procession will be held on a rural stretch of Ira Hoffman Lane. It will start from the Sperryville Pike (U.S. 522) end, heading toward Rixeyville Road (State Route 229).

This portion of Ira Hoffman, known as the “western outer loop road,” opened four years ago to connect Route 229 to U.S. 522. The parade will be held close to the Sheriff’s Office, off that part of Ira Hoffman Lane.

Lineup will start at 3 p.m. Parade participants must enter from Sperryville Pike.

All spectators must enter Ira Hoffman from Route 229, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The parade will start at 5 p.m.