Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 4, 2020

Reverse Christmas Parade tonight
The town of Warrenton will host a “Reverse Christmas Parade” from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight, Dec. 4 on Main Street.
Floats will be parked and displayed along Main Street and attendees will drive by and view from the safety of their vehicles. This approach will allow for spacing between parade entries and no direct contact with the public. Parade organizers are working with the town of Warrenton to finalize times and details.
Christmas Parade in Culpeper Sunday
Sponsored by Sheriff Scott Jenkins, the Dec. 6 procession will be held on a rural stretch of Ira Hoffman Lane. It will start from the Sperryville Pike (U.S. 522) end, heading toward Rixeyville Road (State Route 229).
This portion of Ira Hoffman, known as the “western outer loop road,” opened four years ago to connect Route 229 to U.S. 522. The parade will be held close to the Sheriff’s Office, off that part of Ira Hoffman Lane.
Lineup will start at 3 p.m. Parade participants must enter from Sperryville Pike.
All spectators must enter Ira Hoffman from Route 229, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The parade will start at 5 p.m.
Sponsorship packages are available at https://www.culpepersheriffsoffice.com/christmas-parade to support the “Sheriff’s Christmas for Kids” program. For information, contact MLJenkins@Culpepercounty.gov or Marshall Keene at MKeene@Culpepercounty.gov .
In the event of inclement weather on Sunday, an announcement will be made on the CSO Facebook page by 1 p.m.
Santa riding around Culpeper again Sunday
Keep an eye out for Santa and Mrs. Claus in Culpeper from 1 to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 6.
The Jolly Old Elf and his wife will be making their rounds driving through downtown Culpeper as well as in the Three Flags, Friendship Heights Apartments and Southridge neighborhoods, arriving in these areas around 1:30 p.m.
Saint Nicolas will be aboard the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department’s Antique Truck with an escort from the Culpeper Police Department. Residents and visitors can step out and give a big hello and wave.
Please understand that Santa & Mrs. Claus will not be able to stop and visit any children in observation of social distancing.
LOW Volunteer Fire & Rescue gets grant
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company recently received a $1,000 grant from The Walmart Community Grants Team from the local store in Locust Grove.
This grant has enabled the department to continue efforts to help protect their members against cancer by implementing recognized best practices in decontamination, and personal protective equipment.
“As organizations such as the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, and the National Volunteer Fire Council have advocated for assistance and national studies have shown firefighters are at increased risk of many types of cancer,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci. “I want to thank the Walmart Community Grants Team and our local Walmart for providing this much-needed grant funding which allows us continue our efforts to help protect our members.”
Culpeper Legislative Conference on Zoom
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Legislative Conference at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 via Zoom.
The virtual gathering is free and open to all and is an opportunity to connect with state legislators to discuss important issues as they prepare to go into General Session. Register at https://members.culpeperchamber.com/events
There will be presentations from local individuals representing small business, nonprofits, healthcare, broadband accessibility and education.
Legislators in attendance will be Senator Emmett Hangar 24th District, Senator Bryce Reeves 17th District, Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel 27th District, Delegate Nick Freitas 30th District and Delegate Michael Webert 18th District.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!