Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 6, 2020

Using props and creative flair, position an action figure or doll, snap a photo and submit with names and phone number by Jan. 5 to lbostian@cclva.org. For information, contact the library at 540/825-8691.

College scholarships for agriculture students

This year, the Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers is offering two $1,000 scholarships to college students pursuing a degree in plant sciences, soil science, or agronomy. Recipients will also have the opportunity to take the CCA Exam, free of cost after graduation.

Applicants must be a resident of or attending a college or university in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, or West Virginia and pursuing a career in plant or soil sciences, agronomy, or an agriculture related field.

Scholarship funding is provided by the Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers Program to provide financial support to students interested in pursuing a career that would lead them to become a certified crop adviser or certified professional agronomist.