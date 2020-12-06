Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 6, 2020

Local government meetings this week
Culpeper County Board of Supervisor committees will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 8 starting at 8:30 a.m. with Public Works followed at 9 a.m. with Building & Grounds and at 9:30 a.m. with the Rules Committee in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 in the county administration building.
Chamber Holiday Open House
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Holiday Open House all this week, Dec. 7 to Dec. 11 in the chamber office on Sperryville Pike. Enjoy hot cider, sweets, decorations and more. Bring a toy to donate to Culpeper Toy Closet or nonperishable food items for the Culpeper Food Closet.
A Christmas Carol at EVHS
Eastern View High drama department will present, “A Christmas Carol,” next weekend in the school auditorium.
Admission will be ticket only at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. There will also be a 2 p.m. show on Dec. 12. Mitigation plan will be followed and seating is limited. Tickets are available through any cast member.
Library Contest: create a cool Elf on the Shelf scene
Culpeper County Library is hosting a contest challenging local families to create a cool scene in the Elf on the Shelf tradition.
Using props and creative flair, position an action figure or doll, snap a photo and submit with names and phone number by Jan. 5 to lbostian@cclva.org. For information, contact the library at 540/825-8691.
College scholarships for agriculture students
This year, the Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers is offering two $1,000 scholarships to college students pursuing a degree in plant sciences, soil science, or agronomy. Recipients will also have the opportunity to take the CCA Exam, free of cost after graduation.
Applicants must be a resident of or attending a college or university in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, or West Virginia and pursuing a career in plant or soil sciences, agronomy, or an agriculture related field.
Scholarship funding is provided by the Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers Program to provide financial support to students interested in pursuing a career that would lead them to become a certified crop adviser or certified professional agronomist.
Given the declining number of students enrolled in agronomy related programs in the region, the Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers believes it is important to encourage students to consider careers in agronomy by supporting their educational needs through financial support, according to a news release.
The Scholarship Committee will select the scholarship recipients based on the student’s agronomic background, relevant field involvement, financial need, grade point average, agronomic related studies, career goals, and extracurricular activities.
Interested students should mail or email a completed application by Feb. 19. An electronic version of the application can be downloaded from www.midatlanticcca.org.
For information, contact jenell.mdag@gmail.com or 443/262-8491.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!