Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 8, 2020

Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week: personal care itemsThis week, the Culpeper Food Closet is in need of personal care items: toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, liquid body soap and shaving items.
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
See ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook for details for ways you can help. For information, contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Planning Commission meeting this weekThe Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 9 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The Planning Commission will consider an amendment to Article 8A – Floodplain Overlay District. The amendment under consideration would bring the ordinance up to date with current requirements of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and correspond to the latest Flood Insurance Rate Map and Flood Insurance Study as determined by FEMA and would become effective Feb. 26, 2021.
Santa Claus at Gray Ghost VineyardsThe Jolly Old Elf will visit Gray Ghost Vineyards in Amissville 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 13.
This is a free event and every child receives a special gift from Santa. Cameras are welcomed and encouraged. For the safety of Santa and the children, reservations are requested at 540/937-4869. See grayghostvineyards.com for information.
Loose leaf vacuuming this week on town’s south sideThe Town of Culpeper will perform loose leaf vacuuming today, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9 on the South End & in Old Town (Rte. 3, Rte. 15, Rte. 29S, includes Country Club, hospital, Broad St. & Oaklawn areas, Mtn. Run Bridge to Rte. 3 & 29S includes East, West, Blue Ridge areas).
Loose leaves should be placed in piles at the edge of the street behind the curb or ditch line and away from parked vehicles to facilitate vacuuming. Leaves should not be placed in the street, roadside ditches or block storm drains.
Piles of leaves must be free of bottles, cans, rocks, sticks, brush or other debris that could damage the equipment. Residents with small amounts of leaves may place them in their container for regular refuse collection; however, it is the Town’s desire to keep as many leaves as possible out of the transfer station. Bags of leaves will not be collected.
