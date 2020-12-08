Culpeper community briefs for Dec. 8, 2020

This is a free event and every child receives a special gift from Santa. Cameras are welcomed and encouraged. For the safety of Santa and the children, reservations are requested at 540/937-4869. See grayghostvineyards.com for information.

Loose leaf vacuuming this week on town’s south sideThe Town of Culpeper will perform loose leaf vacuuming today, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9 on the South End & in Old Town (Rte. 3, Rte. 15, Rte. 29S, includes Country Club, hospital, Broad St. & Oaklawn areas, Mtn. Run Bridge to Rte. 3 & 29S includes East, West, Blue Ridge areas).

Loose leaves should be placed in piles at the edge of the street behind the curb or ditch line and away from parked vehicles to facilitate vacuuming. Leaves should not be placed in the street, roadside ditches or block storm drains.

Piles of leaves must be free of bottles, cans, rocks, sticks, brush or other debris that could damage the equipment. Residents with small amounts of leaves may place them in their container for regular refuse collection; however, it is the Town’s desire to keep as many leaves as possible out of the transfer station. Bags of leaves will not be collected.