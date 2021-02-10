Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 10, 2021

CCHS freshman class Domino’s Pizza fundraiser todayThe Culpeper County High School Class of 2024 is hosting a fundraiser all day today, Feb. 10 with Domino’s Pizza, 595 Madison Rd.
Mention the CCHS Freshman Club for pick-up and delivery and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the freshman class.
‘Orange Talks’ pandemic PSA video releasedThe Orange County Communications Department has released its inaugural production of “Orange Talk” with a public service video focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic in Orange County.
The Communications Department partnered with local experts from the Orange County Department of Fire & EMS, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Orange Family Physicians, and Dogwood Village to discuss COVID-19, vaccines, and how to keep the community safe, according to a county news release.
“Our goal was to create an informative clip explaining how COVID-19 has impacted our community, what steps we can take to stay safe, and what we can expect from vaccines currently approved for use,” said Stephanie Straub, Public Information Officer and Assistant to the County Administrator. “We are grateful to the local professionals who participated and provided clarity to an often confusing subject.”
“Orange County Talks About COVID-19” is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yamDB06BR18&feature=youtu.be and http://orangecountyva.gov/863/COVID-19.
Kid Pan Alley livestream love song concert this Valentine’s DayThis Valentine’s Day, Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music concert series brings some of the finest songwriters in the country together for an evening of love songs.
Featuring Beth Nielsen Chapman, Tom Prasada Rao, and Kid Pan Alley’s Paul Reisler, the free livestream concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14. The concert will feature original love songs including Faith Hill’s “This Kiss,” co-written by Chapman well as Elton John’s Sand and Water. RSVP at KidPanAlley.eventbrite.com
Free Valentines photo shoot this weekend at Culpeper LOVE signCulpeper Tourism invites everyone to visit the iconic reel LOVEworks across from the Depot this Valentine’s Day weekend to capture some memories.
A professional photographer will be onsite ready to capture amorous moments for free. Tourism will collect contact information, snap a photo or two, and email the photo. Families, friends, teams, pets, couples, everyone is welcome!
Photo sessions will be conducted 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 111 S. Commerce St., weather permitting.