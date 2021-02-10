Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 10, 2021

CCHS freshman class Domino’s Pizza fundraiser todayThe Culpeper County High School Class of 2024 is hosting a fundraiser all day today, Feb. 10 with Domino’s Pizza, 595 Madison Rd.

Mention the CCHS Freshman Club for pick-up and delivery and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the freshman class.

‘Orange Talks’ pandemic PSA video releasedThe Orange County Communications Department has released its inaugural production of “Orange Talk” with a public service video focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic in Orange County.

The Communications Department partnered with local experts from the Orange County Department of Fire & EMS, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Orange Family Physicians, and Dogwood Village to discuss COVID-19, vaccines, and how to keep the community safe, according to a county news release.

“Our goal was to create an informative clip explaining how COVID-19 has impacted our community, what steps we can take to stay safe, and what we can expect from vaccines currently approved for use,” said Stephanie Straub, Public Information Officer and Assistant to the County Administrator. “We are grateful to the local professionals who participated and provided clarity to an often confusing subject.”