Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 11, 2021

Marshall is an Orange County native and active organic dairy farmer who resides in Unionville with his wife, Deanne, according to a news release from the county. After considerable deliberation, the Board agreed to him to serve in the interim position until the citizens of District 3 have the opportunity to decide the issue in the November 2021 general election.

“The Board of Supervisors appreciates the time and effort from each of the five citizens who expressed interest in serving,” Board Chairman Jim Crozier said in a statement. “All candidates clearly demonstrated their qualifications and commitment to the community, which made the decision difficult. We welcome Mr. Marshall and look forward to working with him to serve the citizens of Orange County.”

Marshall is filling the seat on an interim basis left vacant with the Dec. 30 death while in office of District 3 supervisor Teel Goodwin.

Virtual Veterans Benefits Summit





On February 23, 10 a.m. to noon veterans and their families are invited to a free event through Culpeper’s Aging Together via Zoom at the following link: https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html .