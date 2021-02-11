Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 11, 2021

Snow postpones LOVEwork photo shoot
Culpeper Tourism has rescheduled this weekend’s free LOVEwork photo sessions given the snowy forecast.
Snowfall is predicted this weekend so the agency reset its public photo shoots at downtown Culpeper’s LOVEwork sculpture at 111 S. Commerce St. for next weekend, Feb. 20-21, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A professional photographer will be onsite to capture friends and family for a Valentine’s-themed portrait, for free.
Just show up. Tourism aides will collect contact information and email participants their photo.
“Families, friends, teams, pets, couples: EVERYONE is welcome!” Culpeper Tourism said Wednesday.
Grand opening for W.E. Billiards Sales & Service
Owner Ebone Gatling joins with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the Grand Opening of W.E. Billiards Sales and Service on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. at 109 Germanna Hwy., Suite 207 in Culpeper.
Services include knockdown, move, set up, re-felting, and leveling of billiard tables. The company also sells billiard tables, billiard accessories, custom bars, merchandise, and more.
Unionville dairy farmer to serve on Orange Board The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously appointed Keith F. Marshall to fill the District 3 vacant seat.
Marshall is an Orange County native and active organic dairy farmer who resides in Unionville with his wife, Deanne, according to a news release from the county. After considerable deliberation, the Board agreed to him to serve in the interim position until the citizens of District 3 have the opportunity to decide the issue in the November 2021 general election.
“The Board of Supervisors appreciates the time and effort from each of the five citizens who expressed interest in serving,” Board Chairman Jim Crozier said in a statement. “All candidates clearly demonstrated their qualifications and commitment to the community, which made the decision difficult. We welcome Mr. Marshall and look forward to working with him to serve the citizens of Orange County.”
Marshall is filling the seat on an interim basis left vacant with the Dec. 30 death while in office of District 3 supervisor Teel Goodwin.
Virtual Veterans Benefits Summit
On February 23, 10 a.m. to noon veterans and their families are invited to a free event through Culpeper’s Aging Together via Zoom at the following link: https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html .
Speakers from federal and state veterans services offices and other organizations with resources for veterans will present, including:
• Phil Garvey: Veterans Outreach Program specialist
• Gina Caudill: Veterans Home-based Primary Care Program
• Richard Harris: Veterans Outreach Program specialist, Myhealthevet
Additional veterans services available in Virginia will be introduce. Other speakers include representatives from AARP, The American Red Cross, Hero’s Bridge and Canine Companions for Independence.
Pre-register at the link above, or go to www.agingtogether.org and continue to the “Upcoming Programs” section under the Programs tab. Click on the “Register” button under the event listing.
Deadline upcoming for Culpeper business grants
The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 16 for local businesses to apply for the Culpeper Recovers SWaM Business Grant.
The program is made possible through a Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Community Development Block Grant. The grant is to help businesses in the town and county of Culpeper to pay their rent or mortgage during this economic downtime. Each business is eligible for up to $10,000 or six months of rent/mortgage costs.
This is a reimbursement grant. If awarded this grant, businesses will be required to supply proof of payment and supporting documentation. Once proof of payment has been received and approved, the business will be reimbursed for their rent/mortgage costs (mortgage principal and interest only). For information on how to apply, see https://visitculpeperva.com/culpeperrecoversswambusinessgrant.aspx