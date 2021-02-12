Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 12, 2021

Early warning systems test for North Anna Power Station on Feb. 17The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials and Dominion Energy will conduct quarterly tests of the early warning siren system and emergency alert system around the North Anna Power Station at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

For the early warning siren system, a steady three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange, and Spotsylvania counties. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.

The Emergency Alert System test is made available through participating radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers, and is scheduled to last approximately one minute.

If there were an actual emergency at the power station, residents would hear four separate three-minute activations of the early warning siren system, each separated by a one-minute silent interval. The total elapsed time for actual emergency notification is 15 minutes.