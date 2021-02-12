Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 12, 2021

Early warning systems test for North Anna Power Station on Feb. 17The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials and Dominion Energy will conduct quarterly tests of the early warning siren system and emergency alert system around the North Anna Power Station at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
For the early warning siren system, a steady three-minute tone will be sounded by 68 sirens in Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange, and Spotsylvania counties. The sirens are located within a 10-mile radius of the power station.
The Emergency Alert System test is made available through participating radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers, and is scheduled to last approximately one minute.
If there were an actual emergency at the power station, residents would hear four separate three-minute activations of the early warning siren system, each separated by a one-minute silent interval. The total elapsed time for actual emergency notification is 15 minutes.
During an emergency when sirens sound, residents should listen to local and state officials and local media outlets that broadcast emergency information for updates and instructions. Emergency guides are mailed to surrounding households and additional information about the siren system, emergency notifications, and safety planning can be found on Dominion Energy’s website.
Siren and EAS tests take place near the North Anna Power Station on the third Wednesday of February, May, August, and November of 2021.
Get certified as a Food Protection Manager in Extension classThe Culpeper Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is hosting a two-day Food Protection Manager Certification class 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 8 and March 15 at The Carver Center, 9432 James Madison Highway.
The Educational Foundation of the National Restaurant Association developed this program. After completing classroom work, participants take a national certification exam and upon passing receive their Food Protection Manager Certification, valid for 5 years.
Cost is $160 per person and cost covers instructor-led class, textbook, exam and 5-year certification with passing score. Pre-registration by March 3 at https://tinyurl.com/5bs7esgx
For information, contact Becky Gartner at 540/727-3435 x344 or rebes13@vt.edu.