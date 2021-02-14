Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 14, 2021

Participants will also receive access to tune into an exclusive Coffee Chat with Jay Hill at 10 a.m. on March 10. Hill is a farmer, public speaker, podcaster and agricultural advocate. He will share how he got started in agriculture and established his operation, Hill Farms, based in Mesilla Park, New Mexico. He will also discuss his future goals and how he has used his wealth of experience in agriculture to advocate for the industry.

The events are open to all those interested in agriculture, to include young and beginning farmers, as well as students. Register at: http://bit.ly/39hEsIM or contact KnowledgeCenter@FCVirginias.com.

College students can apply for Governor’s Fellow ProgramVirginia college students are invited to apply for the 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program through Monday, March 15, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.

Since 1982, the Governor’s Fellows Program has offered participants firsthand state government experience at the highest level of Virginia’s executive branch, the release stated. Fellows are placed with a member of the Governor’s Cabinet or his personal staff, providing an opportunity to learn about the work and decision-making in the office. Governor’s Fellows also hear from special guest speakers from the Northam Administration and state government agencies.