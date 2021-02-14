Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 14, 2021

President’s Day closures and interruption of servicesAll town and county offices in Culpeper will be closed this Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of President’s Day. The Culpeper Library will also be closed.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Feb. 15 due to the holiday.
Holiday trash schedule in CulpeperIn observance of George Washington’s Birthday, there will be no refuse collection in the town of Culpeper this Monday, Feb. 15.
Monday and Tuesday’s garbage will be collected on Feb. 16 and the rest of the week will be regular refuse collection schedule.
Free Farm Management Institute online this year March 9The Farm Credit Knowledge Center will hold its annual highly-anticipated Farm Management Institute a virtual setting this year at 9 a.m. on March 9.
The 2021 Farm Management Institute is free through the educational arm of Farm Credit of the Virginias. Registered participants will hear Dr. David Kohl, professor emeritus of agricultural and applied economics at Virginia Tech, discuss the agriculture industry as it maneuvers razor thin margins and increased volatility. Kohl will also discuss the state of trade agreements, interest rates, and coping strategies.
Participants will also receive access to tune into an exclusive Coffee Chat with Jay Hill at 10 a.m. on March 10. Hill is a farmer, public speaker, podcaster and agricultural advocate. He will share how he got started in agriculture and established his operation, Hill Farms, based in Mesilla Park, New Mexico. He will also discuss his future goals and how he has used his wealth of experience in agriculture to advocate for the industry.
The events are open to all those interested in agriculture, to include young and beginning farmers, as well as students. Register at: http://bit.ly/39hEsIM or contact KnowledgeCenter@FCVirginias.com.
College students can apply for Governor’s Fellow ProgramVirginia college students are invited to apply for the 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program through Monday, March 15, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
Since 1982, the Governor’s Fellows Program has offered participants firsthand state government experience at the highest level of Virginia’s executive branch, the release stated. Fellows are placed with a member of the Governor’s Cabinet or his personal staff, providing an opportunity to learn about the work and decision-making in the office. Governor’s Fellows also hear from special guest speakers from the Northam Administration and state government agencies.
“When we invest in our youth, we are making a down payment on our shared future, and I am proud that we have dedicated new funding to expand access to the program this year,” Northam said in a statement. “I strongly encourage those interested in public service to apply and be part of our work to continue moving the Commonwealth forward.”
New funding for the program in the state budget the past two years guarantees compensation for all 2021 Fellows for the first time in the program’s history.
Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply, regardless of state of residence. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.
The selection of Fellows is based solely on merit. The Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, political affiliation, disability, or veteran status. The Northam Administration is still determining whether the program will function remotely or in-person for the 2021 session.
Interviews will be held between March 22 and April 16 and will advise on decisions by April 30, 2021. The program runs from Monday, May 31, 2021 to Friday, July 30, 2021. Apply at https://www.governor.virginia.gov/the-administration/fellows/. Send required recommendation letters and transcripts to: Governor’s Fellows Program P.O. Box 2454 Richmond, VA 23219.