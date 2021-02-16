Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 16, 2021

Fauquier Health RN receives ‘Speak Up for Safety’ award
Trenna Larson, a registered nurse at Fauquier Health in Warrenton, recently received the “Virginians Speak Up for Safety” award from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. The award recognizes hospital team members who successfully intervene in clinical situations to protect patients or staff members from potential harm, according to a Fauquier Health release.
“Trenna Larson’s recognition really speaks volumes to the work that is being done here at the local level,” said Christine Hart Kress, Fauquier Health Chief Nursing Officer. “For the last several years, Fauquier Health has focused heavily on patient safety and quality. Today, Trenna has set an unprecedented standard. We are proud of her dedication and commitment in serving our patients.”
VHHA established the statewide “Speak Up” award in 2017 as a recognition program to acknowledge efforts in Virginia hospitals to prevent potential harm to patients or staff. Employees who feel empowered to speak up to colleagues and those in authority roles are supported in doing so by positive organizational safety culture, the release stated.
Larson, learning of the award nomination, said she was “just doing her job.”
Culpeper County, town government meetings this week
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will host various meetings this week in preparation for the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget. Meetings will be held in person in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Budget meetings will begin at 9 a.m. today, Feb. 16 with a budget overview from the county administrator followed by departmental budget requests from commissioner of the revenue, treasurer, clerk of the circuit court, commonwealth’s attorney, registrar/electoral board, library, parks and recreation, environmental services and the airport.
The board will resume at 1:30 p.m. today to hear budget requests from the sheriff’s office, EMS, E911, animal services, volunteer fire & rescue association, criminal justice services and pretrial.
At 1:30 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 18, the board will host a budget review with major stakeholders including Department of Human Services, Culpeper Youth Network and local nonprofits.
The Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee Meeting will meet at 7:45 a.m. today, Feb. 16 in the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane.
The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. tonight, Feb. 16 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
The Culpeper Parking Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 in the Economic Development Center.
See agendas and documents on BoardDocs.
Rep. Good, chilifest at Madison Women’s meeting in March
The Madison County Republican Women’s meeting has been rescheduled a month due to ongoing inclement weather.
The group will now welcome guest speaker Congressman Bob Good to its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 16 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison. This meeting will feature the 20th Annual Chili Festival with a variety of chili, great sides and desserts by members. Dinner is $10.
The group will be collecting donations of canned foods, hats, gloves, socks to be distributed by MESA to local families in need. For information, contact 923-4300 or 923-4109.
Trinity Village ribbon cutting today in Locust Grove
Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and the team at Trinity Senior Village of Locust Grove in celebrating the Grand Opening of their Assisted Living Building.
A ribbon cutting and tour will be held at 11 a.m. today, Feb. 16 at 4444 Germanna Hwy, Suite 110 in eastern Orange County or watch the program at Culpeper Chamber of Commerce on Facebook Live.
This state of the art new facility features care predict technology, interactive computer systems, spacious rooms with private bathrooms and roll in showers, room specific heating & cooling control, bistro, large courtyard, chef prepared menus, a fitness room, spa room private dining room and more, according to a business release.
Food Closet Need of the Week: soup, crackers, snack bars
Needs of the week for the Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church are canned soups (vegetable, tomato, chunky); crackers (saltines in sleeves, mixed types) and snack & nutrition bars—Pop Tarts. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic. Visit Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for ways to help: “We can’t do it alone.” See ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.