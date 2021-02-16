Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 16, 2021

Fauquier Health RN receives ‘Speak Up for Safety’ award

Trenna Larson, a registered nurse at Fauquier Health in Warrenton, recently received the “Virginians Speak Up for Safety” award from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. The award recognizes hospital team members who successfully intervene in clinical situations to protect patients or staff members from potential harm, according to a Fauquier Health release.

“Trenna Larson’s recognition really speaks volumes to the work that is being done here at the local level,” said Christine Hart Kress, Fauquier Health Chief Nursing Officer. “For the last several years, Fauquier Health has focused heavily on patient safety and quality. Today, Trenna has set an unprecedented standard. We are proud of her dedication and commitment in serving our patients.”

VHHA established the statewide “Speak Up” award in 2017 as a recognition program to acknowledge efforts in Virginia hospitals to prevent potential harm to patients or staff. Employees who feel empowered to speak up to colleagues and those in authority roles are supported in doing so by positive organizational safety culture, the release stated.