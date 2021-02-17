Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 17, 2021

Empowering Culpeper food distribution on Sat.
Empowering Culpeper will host its next food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 20 at Culpeper United Methodist Church. 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
COVID-19 guidelines continue to be in place for the safety of all volunteers and recipients. As recipients enter the church parking lot, they will be given a number and asked to remain in their cars until their food distribution is ready for pick-up. One person per household may enter the church at a time unless a caretaker is needed to assist them. Masks should be worn and are available, if needed.
Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Inc., a Virginia-based community action agency.
For information, contact empoweringculpeper@gmail.com.
REC restores power; prepares for more bad weather
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative line crews, contractors, mutual-aid crews and other field personnel, by Tuesday morning, had restored nearly all of the power outages caused by the ice storm late last week.
As of 9 a.m., under 600 outages remained, down from a high of more than 22,000 at the peak of the storm, according to an REC release.
Monday night’s heavy rain downed additional trees and limbs, adding more outages in the area of the original ice storm. As crews continued to work on Tuesday, they replaced broken poles, a tedious process with more replacements discovered as the day progressed.
Many of the damaged poles are inaccessible by traditional vehicles and require specialized, tracked equipment to access and replace, as the ground has become even more saturated. REC has heavy-duty towing services on standby to assist with extricating line trucks that become stuck in the mud.
“Even with the ongoing challenges faced by the crews, REC still expects nearly all remaining outages to be restored today,” said Casey Hollins, director of communications and public relations in an email on Tuesday.
Even as restoration efforts neared completion, REC was preparing for another storm later this week. Many of the mutual aid and contract crews already assisting REC will continue to work on the REC system on Wednesday, and additional crews are being secured so that REC will have ample resources and be ready to quickly respond to any damage from the wet snow and freezing rain forecasted for Thursday and Friday, Hollins said.
Chamber Young Professionals to host event for community
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals is hosting an event this week to raise money for The Groundwork Project, a joint venture of Verdun Adventure Bound and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries.
The event, a paint party, is at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 18 at Wine & Design, 201 Waters Place Suite 109 in downtown Culpeper. There will be painting, snacking and adult beverages at this 18-and-older event. Call the studio to make a reservation as space is limited.
Groundwork Project is an eight-week leadership development and career readiness program that meets once a week for six hours. Session topics are Team Building; Initiative & Self Starting; Communication; Collaboration; Relationships; Conflict Resolution & Problem Solving; Resiliency; CPR, First Aid, and Personal Safety Training.