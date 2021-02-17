Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 17, 2021

Many of the damaged poles are inaccessible by traditional vehicles and require specialized, tracked equipment to access and replace, as the ground has become even more saturated. REC has heavy-duty towing services on standby to assist with extricating line trucks that become stuck in the mud.

“Even with the ongoing challenges faced by the crews, REC still expects nearly all remaining outages to be restored today,” said Casey Hollins, director of communications and public relations in an email on Tuesday.

Even as restoration efforts neared completion, REC was preparing for another storm later this week. Many of the mutual aid and contract crews already assisting REC will continue to work on the REC system on Wednesday, and additional crews are being secured so that REC will have ample resources and be ready to quickly respond to any damage from the wet snow and freezing rain forecasted for Thursday and Friday, Hollins said.

Chamber Young Professionals to host event for community

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals is hosting an event this week to raise money for The Groundwork Project, a joint venture of Verdun Adventure Bound and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries.