Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 18, 2021

Sign petitions to put candidates on ballotThe Culpeper County Democratic Committee’s office is open for registered voters to stop by and sign petitions to place candidates on the ballot for the June primary elections. As part of the exercise in democracy voters may “sign one or sign them all” on petitions for both statewide and local campaigns.

The CCDC office is located at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Please wear a mask.

Scrabble School Black History Month presentation featuring Terry MillerTerry Miller, curator of the Carver Center’s 4-County Museum in Rapidan, will kick off her new virtual exhibit, “When Women Use Their Power,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 in a special Zoom presentation sponsored by historic Scrabble School.

Miller will provide an overview of the exhibit that opens in March, including why the featured eight African American women were chosen to be highlighted and their contributions to the region in honor of Black History.

Following Miller’s presentation will be a Q & A session. Register to get the Zoom link at contact@scrabbleschool.org by 7 p.m. on Feb. 24. For information, contact 540/661-2013.