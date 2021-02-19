Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 19, 2021

Tour Cedar Mountain Civil War battlefieldThe Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield will be giving a guided walking tour of the battlefield, with stories and statistics relating to the Aug. 9, 1862 battle in which Confederate troops led by Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Union troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks. More than 3,800 men were killed or wounded.
Tour time will be 10 a.m. to noon on Sat. Feb. 27. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking is available at the Friends of Cedar Mountain meeting house, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan.
For more information please email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.
Coming Soon: Windmore drama workshop
StageWorks will be offering a three-day Audition Workshop for 9th through 12 graders.
The workshop will focus on putting together the perfect theatre resume picking the right song and monologue. The workshop will end with a mock audition where the actor will get real-time feedback from local theatre and performing artists.
Spaces are limited to eight actors due to current COVID restrictions. More information will be forthcoming soon from Culpeper-based Windmore Foundation for the Arts.
Restaurant Week starts today in Orange County
Orange County’s first-ever Restaurant Week starts today, Feb. 19 and will run through Feb. 28 in conjunction with Orange County Tourism, the Downtown Alliance and Chamber of Commerce.
See special menus and information at orangevachamber.com/restaurant-week.
Participating restaurants are: 3 B’s Bar and Grill, Barbara’s Soul Food on Wheels, Bello Cucina of the Lake, Clearwater Grill, El Vaquero West Restaurant, Graze Steakhouse, Iron Pipe Alewerks, JB Cakes Bakery & Bistro!, Joe-Joe’s Super Heroes, Burgers & Steak, Krecek Kakes, La Naranja Cocina Mexicana, Provisions Market Table, The Light Well, Unionville Brewing Co., Vintage Restaurant, Well Hung Vineyard and Wise Guys Burgers & More.
Salem Education Foundation scholarships for high school seniors
The Salem Education Foundation, Inc. is offering a variety of scholarships to Culpeper County High School, Eastern View High School and Rappahannock High School graduating seniors.
Since its inception in 1999, the Foundation has awarded $170,719 in scholarship to local students. Applications are due March 26 and are available for pick up at the high schools. The following scholarships are available:
-The William and Mary Strother Alphin Educational Scholarship for a graduating Culpeper County Public Schools senior pursuing a career in Education: $2,000
-The Gallo Criminal Justice Scholarship for a graduating Culpeper County senior studying criminal justice: $2,025
-The “Big” Kenny Alphin Music Scholarship for graduating seniors of Culpeper County Public Schools seeking a major in the field of music: $2,000
-The Bill Kyle Memorial Scholarship for a high senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock who has demonstrated a commitment to community service: $2,000
-The Ian and Mary Lou Phillips Scholarship for a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock who has demonstrated a commitment to community service: $1,000
-The Carol Simms-Mustian Education Scholarship for a senior of CCPS pursuing a degree in Elementary Education: $2,319
-The Thornhill Family Scholarship for Rappahannock County High School seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to community service: $2,700
-The Phillips-Yancey-Southard Scholarship for Rappahannock County High School seniors who have demonstrated true perseverance and determination when faced with unfair challenges and obstacles: $2,000
-The Paul Kite Yancey, Katie Baron Yancey and Mary Lou Yancey Phillips Phoenix Scholarship for a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock who demonstrates a financial need in which attending college would cause significant financial significant: $4,000