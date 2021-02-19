Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 19, 2021

Tour Cedar Mountain Civil War battlefieldThe Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield will be giving a guided walking tour of the battlefield, with stories and statistics relating to the Aug. 9, 1862 battle in which Confederate troops led by Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Union troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks. More than 3,800 men were killed or wounded.

Tour time will be 10 a.m. to noon on Sat. Feb. 27. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking is available at the Friends of Cedar Mountain meeting house, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan.

For more information please email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.

Coming Soon: Windmore drama workshop

StageWorks will be offering a three-day Audition Workshop for 9th through 12 graders.

The workshop will focus on putting together the perfect theatre resume picking the right song and monologue. The workshop will end with a mock audition where the actor will get real-time feedback from local theatre and performing artists.

Spaces are limited to eight actors due to current COVID restrictions. More information will be forthcoming soon from Culpeper-based Windmore Foundation for the Arts.