Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 2, 2021

Town residents are asked to please remember to place their cart at the curb or street side by 6:30 am on collection day. For information, contact the Public Works Department at 540/825-0285.

Schewels mattress sale to benefit Salvation Army

Schewels Home has kicked off its annual mattress sale that will benefit The Salvation Army of Culpeper. A portion of every mattress sold during their “Dollars for Diapers Mattress Savings Event” will generate funds for diapers and other infant care items to be distributed by the local nonprofit. Schewels Home is a family-owned furniture store with 50 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. The event will run through April 30, 2021.

“I was disheartened to learn that families receiving assistance through government-sponsored food programs are not able to use those funds to purchase diapers,” said Schewels owner Jack Schewel in a statement. “Without money to buy an adequate supply of diapers, parents and caregivers may leave infants in soiled diapers, increasing health risks and limiting their access to childcare programs. Schewels Home wants to support families through this program to provide the local Salvation Army with diapers and infant care items to ease families’ burdens and ensure their infants are safe and healthy.”