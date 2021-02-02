Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 2, 2021

First-ever Orange Restaurant Week seeking participants
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce has announced its inaugural Restaurant Week will take place Feb. 19-28 in conjunction with Orange County Tourism and LoveOrangeVirginia (the Orange Downtown Alliance).
In a recent announcement earlier, the chamber said it wants to celebrate local restaurants and the amazing culinary talent in Orange County. Orange County restaurants interested in participating can contact 540/672-5216 or orangevadirector@gmail.com.
Thus far, participating restaurants include: Palladio Restaurant in Barboursville, Clearwater Grill and Graze Steakhouse in Locust Grove, El Vaquero West, Iron Pipe Alewerks, Provisions Market Table, The Light Well, and Vintage Restaurant in Orange, Unionville Brewing Company in Unionville and Well Hung Vineyard Tasting Room in Gordonsville. See www.orangechamber.com for information.
Town adjusts garbage collection routes, pick-up days
Due to growth in the Town’s service area and the need for adjustment of refuse collection routes, the garbage collection day will change in some areas beginning today, Feb. 2. Affected addresses should have been notified by the town of the change via door hangers.
An updated Town of Culpeper Trash Map shows the new areas and days for pickup. Find the map at (www.culpeperva.gov) under Public Works-Collection Schedule-Find Your Collection Day.
Town residents are asked to please remember to place their cart at the curb or street side by 6:30 am on collection day. For information, contact the Public Works Department at 540/825-0285.
Schewels mattress sale to benefit Salvation Army
Schewels Home has kicked off its annual mattress sale that will benefit The Salvation Army of Culpeper. A portion of every mattress sold during their “Dollars for Diapers Mattress Savings Event” will generate funds for diapers and other infant care items to be distributed by the local nonprofit. Schewels Home is a family-owned furniture store with 50 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. The event will run through April 30, 2021.
“I was disheartened to learn that families receiving assistance through government-sponsored food programs are not able to use those funds to purchase diapers,” said Schewels owner Jack Schewel in a statement. “Without money to buy an adequate supply of diapers, parents and caregivers may leave infants in soiled diapers, increasing health risks and limiting their access to childcare programs. Schewels Home wants to support families through this program to provide the local Salvation Army with diapers and infant care items to ease families’ burdens and ensure their infants are safe and healthy.”
Throughout the year, Salvation Army helps families and individuals with food, rental, and utility assistance in Culpeper and Warrenton.
“Having an increased supply of diapers and infant care items will be a blessing to those with young children,” said Captain Duane Burleigh with The Salvation Army of Culpeper/Warrenton. “If you had to choose between feeding your family or buying diapers, could you choose? Something as simple as a fresh and clean bottom can help babies and their families rise to the top.”
Community members can make a donation at Schewels Home at 15291 Creativity Dr. in Culpeper or learn more about the work that The Salvation Army of Culpeper does throughout the year at salvationarmypotomac.org/VApiedmont-2/.