Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 21, 2021

Red Cross blood drive this week in CulpeperIn honor of Black History Month, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans like Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland.

Their passion for helping improve the lives of patients in need of lifesaving blood products is carried on through dedicated blood donors, blood drive sponsors, volunteers and Red Cross employees, according to a release.

Locally, blood drives will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 at Battlefield Ford Culpeper, 10411 James Monroe Highway. Another local drive is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Lord Fairfax Community College in Warrenton.

Drew, an African American surgeon, was the medical director of the first Red Cross blood bank in 1941. Drew’s research about the storage and shipment of blood plasma proved that blood could be stored for transfusions. Many of the processes he developed are still in use today.