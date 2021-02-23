Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 23, 2021

Virginia Burning Law now in effect through April 30Virginia’s 4:00 p.m. Burning Law went into effect on Feb. 15.
From Feb. 15 through April 30 of each year, no burning before 4:00 p.m. is permitted, if the fire is in, or within 300 feet of, woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable material.
Since forest fuels cure during the winter months, the danger of fire is higher in early spring than in summer when the forest and grasses are green with new growth. The 4:00 p.m. Burning Law helps prevent forest fires.
County and town government meetings this weekThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 1 p.m. today, Feb. 23 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The Committee will receive updates regarding a potential Interim Deployment Agreement with All Points Broadband.
At 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, the board will continue review of FY21-22 budgets, this time with Culpeper Human Services, CSA and outside agencies.
The Culpeper Town Council Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Feb. 23 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 10 a.m.
At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 the town Light and Power and Water and Wastewater Committee will meet in the Economic Development Center. Then at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Town Council will meet in closed session to discuss disposition of publicly held real property in the town. The closed meeting will be followed by a meeting of the Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee.
The Town Planning Commission will hold a Work Session at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 in the Economic Development Center. Also on Thursday, at 2:30 p.m., the Public Transportation Board will meet at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct.
Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is currently in need of Beef Stew, Chicken/Tuna/Hamburger Helper boxed meals and single serve microwavable meals.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community in a pandemic. For ways to help, see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook, ststephensculpeper.net or contact them at 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Virtual Rail Industry Day is Wednesday for contractor communityThe Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and Virginia Railway Express will host Virtual Rail Industry Day 9 a.m. to noon this Wednesday, Feb. 24
The agencies will present information on upcoming projects and solicitations while engaging industry leaders in an open discussion about business opportunities. Attendance is open to all members of the contractor community interested in participating in rail improvement projects in Virginia.
Rail Industry Day is an opportunity for contractors to gain a better understanding of the Commonwealth’s Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative with CSX Transportation and the upcoming projects and procurements being offered by DRPT and VRE. Attendees will hear how both agencies’ projects align with those in the Commonwealth’s $3.7 billion rail initiative.
Rail Industry Day will focus on upcoming procurements from DRPT, on behalf of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, and VRE including the Long Bridge Project; track projects in Alexandria and Franconia-Springfield; station improvements at Alexandria, Broad Run, Franconia-Springfield, and Fredericksburg; parking expansion at Manassas Park; and a General Planning Consultant procurement. Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2632579794250302479.