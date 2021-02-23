Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 23, 2021

At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 the town Light and Power and Water and Wastewater Committee will meet in the Economic Development Center. Then at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Town Council will meet in closed session to discuss disposition of publicly held real property in the town. The closed meeting will be followed by a meeting of the Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee.

The Town Planning Commission will hold a Work Session at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 in the Economic Development Center. Also on Thursday, at 2:30 p.m., the Public Transportation Board will meet at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct.

Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is currently in need of Beef Stew, Chicken/Tuna/Hamburger Helper boxed meals and single serve microwavable meals.

The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community in a pandemic. For ways to help, see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook, ststephensculpeper.net or contact them at 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.