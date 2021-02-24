Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 24, 2021

The initiative offers opportunities to learn about African Americans who have made important contributions to Virginia history, provides teachers with resources to guide history discussions, and includes a contest where students can submit ideas for new markers to DHR.

Virginia’s Historical Highway Marker Program began in 1927 with installation of the first markers along U.S. Route 1 and is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Managed by VDOT and DHR, the program is an effort to recognize and chronicle events, accomplishments, sacrifices, and personalities of historic importance to Virginia’s story. The signs are known for their black lettering against a silver background and their distinctive shape.

Of the 2,600 markers along Virginia roadways, just 350 honored African Americans as of Jan. 1, 2020. Last year on Juneteenth, Governor Ralph Northam announced 20 newly approved state historical highway markers addressing topics of national, state, and regional significance to African American history in the Commonwealth.

Ten of the markers were submitted by Virginia students through Governor Northam’s inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest and included civil rights pioneer Barbara Rose Johns, entrepreneur Maggie Lena Walker, Sergeant William H. Carney, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

For this year’s contest, DHR will review all submissions and will select the top five, in consultation with Northam and members of his Cabinet. Enter at education.virginia.gov/bhm-marker-contest/#.