Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 24, 2021

Scrabble School Black History Month presentation
Terry Miller, curator of the Carver Center’s 4-County Museum in Rapidan, will kick off her new virtual exhibit, “When Women Use Their Power,” at 6 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 25 in a special Zoom presentation sponsored by historic Scrabble School.
Miller will provide an overview of the exhibit that opens in March, including why the featured eight African American women were chosen to be highlighted and their contributions to the region in honor of Black History.
Following Miller’s presentation will be a Q & A session. Register by email to get the Zoom link at contact@scrabbleschool.org, no later than 7 p.m. today, Feb. 24. For information, contact 540/661-2013.
Chamber Young Professionals community event
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals is hosting a rescheduled event this week to raise money for The Groundwork Project, a joint venture of Verdun Adventure Bound and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries.
The event, a paint party, will be held at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 25 at Wine & Design, 201 Waters Place Suite 109 in downtown Culpeper; it was postponed from last week due to inclement weather.
There will be painting, snacking and adult beverages at this 18-and-older event. Call the studio to make a reservation as space is limited.
Groundwork Project is an eight-week leadership development and career readiness program that meets once a week for six hours. Session topics are Team Building; Initiative & Self Starting; Communication; Collaboration; Relationships; Conflict Resolution & Problem Solving; Resiliency; CPR, First Aid, and Personal Safety Training.
Cedar Mountain Battlefield history tour this Saturday
Join the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 27 for a guided walking tour of the battlefield.
Learn about the Aug. 9, 1862 encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. This weekend’s tour will last until noon.
A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking available at the Friends Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Rd. in Rapidan. Contact info@friendsofcedarmountain.org for registration and inquiries.
Black History Month Historical Marker Contest
Virginia students, educators, and families are invited to participate in the second annual Black History Month Historical Marker Contest. The deadline for submission to Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources is March 15.
The initiative offers opportunities to learn about African Americans who have made important contributions to Virginia history, provides teachers with resources to guide history discussions, and includes a contest where students can submit ideas for new markers to DHR.
Virginia’s Historical Highway Marker Program began in 1927 with installation of the first markers along U.S. Route 1 and is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Managed by VDOT and DHR, the program is an effort to recognize and chronicle events, accomplishments, sacrifices, and personalities of historic importance to Virginia’s story. The signs are known for their black lettering against a silver background and their distinctive shape.
Of the 2,600 markers along Virginia roadways, just 350 honored African Americans as of Jan. 1, 2020. Last year on Juneteenth, Governor Ralph Northam announced 20 newly approved state historical highway markers addressing topics of national, state, and regional significance to African American history in the Commonwealth.
Ten of the markers were submitted by Virginia students through Governor Northam’s inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest and included civil rights pioneer Barbara Rose Johns, entrepreneur Maggie Lena Walker, Sergeant William H. Carney, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.
For this year’s contest, DHR will review all submissions and will select the top five, in consultation with Northam and members of his Cabinet. Enter at education.virginia.gov/bhm-marker-contest/#.