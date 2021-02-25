Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 25, 2021

Fort Monroe named UN ‘Site of Memory’ The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recently designated Fort Monroe in Hampton as a Site of Memory Associated with the UNESCO Slave Route project which spans more than 50 other sites and entities linked to the history of the transatlantic slave trade.

A historic marker will be placed on the grounds of the forthcoming African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe. Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement at the newly-dedicated Visitor and Education Center.

In August of 1619, the first enslaved African people arrived in the English colonies in the Americas on a ship called the White Lion, landing at Point Comfort, the present site of Fort Monroe National Monument. This set into motion the enslavement of both Africans and American Indians, and extended the Portuguese and Spanish Transatlantic Slave Trade to North America.

Fort Monroe later became a refuge for those escaping slavery and was one of the first places enslaved people were granted freedom during the Civil War, according to the governor’s news release.