Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 25, 2021

Ruritan Club resumes monthly meetingsThe Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the fellowship hall behind Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton.
Anyone is invited to attend this free gathering. A demonstration will be given on how to make Philippine Lumpia followed by a short Ruritan business meeting.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. “You also get to know others in our community while helping our community. We always welcome new members, young or old!” according to a group news release.
Meeting attendees should wear a mask. There is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance, according to the Ruritans. For information, call 540/937-5119 or see www.JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
Submit your Farmer’s Market vendor applicationThe Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is currently accepting applications for the 2021 market season, running 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting May 1 through Oct. 30 in the parking lot located at Culpeper Baptist Church on South West St.
Market vendor applications are due by noon on March 16 in the offices of Culpeper Renaissance Inc., 127 W. Davis St.
Contact crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or 540/825-4416 for an application and market information.
Nutrition program open to the communityIntegrative dietitian nutritionist Jena Savadsky Griffith at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper will host a six-week online comprehensive nutrition program open to the community.
The program, Nutrition Rx, begins on March 16, 5 to 6 p.m., and will be held each week on Zoom on successive Tuesdays through April 20. The fee is $225.
In this course, participants will learn what foods and lifestyle practices offer the most nourishment and optimum energy so that the body can release unwanted pounds. The class is an opportunity to establish healthy habits that improve wellness and resilience.
Inquiries may be addressed to Jena Griffith, jsgriffith@culpeperwellness.org. To register, please contact the PWC front desk at 540-445-5406 or visit powellwellnesscenter.org.
Chamber nonprofit brainstorming session todayThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council is hosting a “Make and Take” brainstorming session for nonprofit members—discussing fundraising dates, coordination and tips for maximizing results for events such as Give Local Piedmont.
The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 25 on Zoom. Register at https://members.culpeperchamber.com/events/details/nonprofit-council-make-and-take-39296
Fort Monroe named UN ‘Site of Memory’ The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recently designated Fort Monroe in Hampton as a Site of Memory Associated with the UNESCO Slave Route project which spans more than 50 other sites and entities linked to the history of the transatlantic slave trade.
A historic marker will be placed on the grounds of the forthcoming African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe. Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement at the newly-dedicated Visitor and Education Center.
In August of 1619, the first enslaved African people arrived in the English colonies in the Americas on a ship called the White Lion, landing at Point Comfort, the present site of Fort Monroe National Monument. This set into motion the enslavement of both Africans and American Indians, and extended the Portuguese and Spanish Transatlantic Slave Trade to North America.
Fort Monroe later became a refuge for those escaping slavery and was one of the first places enslaved people were granted freedom during the Civil War, according to the governor’s news release.
The designation as a Site of Memory is the latest in the state’s ongoing efforts to honor and promote the historical significance of Fort Monroe. In 2019, Northam ordered the removal of the name of disgraced Confederate president Jefferson Davis from an iron archway and memorial park within Fort Monroe, the release stated. Interpretive signs were installed to contextualize the arch, the park, and the full history of Fort Monroe, and the letters were placed inside the nearby Casemate Museum.
Later in 2019, Fort Monroe hosted a series of events to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in English North America. The Visitor and Education Center opened in 2020 with new interactive exhibits.
A public art memorial to the trials of the enslaved Africans who landed at Fort Monroe is currently under construction. See 1619landing.org.
“Fort Monroe is an ideal site to explore the history of the African Black Diaspora, particularly the history of the African landing at Point Comfort, and the evolution of slavery in practice and law,” said Eola Dance, Acting Superintendent at Fort Monroe National Monument. “This partnership park provides a unique opportunity to tell the unvarnished truth about the disruption of slavery to Africans, the diversity of people who contributed to the making of America; the resilience of African Americans in the quest for freedom, equality, and justice; as well as the desire and need for reconciliation and healing across communities today.”