Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 26, 2021

Small plane crashes near Winchester, no serious injuries
No one was seriously hurt when a small plane crashed this past week in a field in Frederick County.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Riggs responded to the crash at 2:22 p.m. on Feb. 24 near the intersection of Back Mountain Road and Fishel Road, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
A preliminary investigation revealed a Single Engine Cessna Aircraft suffered engine failure shortly after taking off from Winchester Regional Airport. The aircraft made an emergency landing in a field and overturned in an area west of Winchester, about 16 miles from the airport.
The pilot, Jonathan D. Behnke, 42, of Mount Airy, Maryland suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash. The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash that remains under investigation.
People Inc. awarding internet service grants for local residents
People Inc. is helping community members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic access the internet. The agency will set up accounts and pay for six months of internet service for clients who qualify in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
Clients can qualify for this service if they have been impacted by the pandemic in some way – through the loss of a job, reduction in hours, the need to school children from home or another impact. Clients must also meet income eligibility, documentation requirements and show a need for internet service.
“Access to the internet is a necessity,” said Angie Groseclose, vice president and chief operating officer at People Inc. in a statement. “It’s necessary for telehealth appointments, searching for a job and for kids to attend school, and it’s an extra expense that may not be in everyone’s budget. We want to make internet service more accessible for those who need it.”
This service is supported with federal CARES Act funding. Contact 833/962-2039 to apply and verify eligibility.
Garden year-round at the Culpeper Community Garden
No room to garden where you live? The Culpeper Community Garden gardens year-round. A partnership of Culpeper Farm & Home Center and Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Family Nutrition Program, the program started in 2009 for those in need of a place to grow their own vegetables.
Located on the CFC property next to Walmart off of James Madison Highway, the garden consists of 30 plots. The plots are given away free to anyone with the desire to garden. Income challenged families will be given first priority.Water and some tools are available for gardeners use. Fall and winter gardening is encouraged!
Contact Brenda Watkevich, Garden Coordinator, for more information at 540/727-3435 x 348 or bwatkevi@vt.edu.