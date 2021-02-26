Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 26, 2021

Clients can qualify for this service if they have been impacted by the pandemic in some way – through the loss of a job, reduction in hours, the need to school children from home or another impact. Clients must also meet income eligibility, documentation requirements and show a need for internet service.

“Access to the internet is a necessity,” said Angie Groseclose, vice president and chief operating officer at People Inc. in a statement. “It’s necessary for telehealth appointments, searching for a job and for kids to attend school, and it’s an extra expense that may not be in everyone’s budget. We want to make internet service more accessible for those who need it.”

This service is supported with federal CARES Act funding. Contact 833/962-2039 to apply and verify eligibility.

Garden year-round at the Culpeper Community Garden

No room to garden where you live? The Culpeper Community Garden gardens year-round. A partnership of Culpeper Farm & Home Center and Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Family Nutrition Program, the program started in 2009 for those in need of a place to grow their own vegetables.