Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 28, 2021

Black History Month Historical Marker ContestVirginia students, educators, and families are invited to participate in the second annual Black History Month Historical Marker Contest. The deadline for submission to Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources is March 15.
The initiative offers opportunities to learn about African Americans who have made important contributions to Virginia history, provides teachers with resources to guide history discussions, and includes a contest where students can submit ideas for new markers to DHR.
Virginia’s Historical Highway Marker Program began in 1927 with installation of the first markers along U.S. Route 1 and is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Managed by VDOT and DHR, the program is an effort to recognize and chronicle events, accomplishments, sacrifices, and personalities of historic importance to Virginia’s story. The signs are known for their black lettering against a silver background and their distinctive shape.
Of the 2,600 markers along Virginia roadways, just 350 honored African Americans as of Jan. 1, 2020. Last year on Juneteenth, Governor Ralph Northam announced 20 newly approved state historical highway markers addressing topics of national, state, and regional significance to African American history in the Commonwealth.
Ten of the markers were submitted by Virginia students through Governor Northam’s inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest and included civil rights pioneer Barbara Rose Johns, entrepreneur Maggie Lena Walker, Sergeant William H. Carney, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.
For this year’s contest, DHR will review all submissions and will select the top five, in consultation with Northam and members of his Cabinet. Enter at education.virginia.gov/bhm-marker-contest/#.
Montpelier launches spring hours Tuesday
Spring is on the way and so, too, are new hours at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County.
Starting Tuesday, March 1, the fourth U.S. president’s historic estate will be open Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Under those spring hours, the scenic, 2,700-acre preserve will offer three guided experiences—an Outdoor Walking Tour, a Highlights of Montpelier Tour, and a Private House Tour.
For tour times and prices, visit the website, montpelier.org. Tickets are released two weeks in advance. With limited capacity, tours fill up fast, so reserve now online and get a discount.
Culpeper County BOS meets TuesdayThe Culpeper Count Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2 in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St. There will be a budget meeting as well at 1:30 p.m.
Virtual OC Planning Commission meeting this weekThe Orange County Planning Commission will meet virtually at 6 p.m. on March 4. There will be no physical public access and no opportunity for live Public Comment.
The meeting can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnL_EM-IgrXYdfKcPI8-jOQ.
Submit nominees for community service awards
Nominations are currently being accepted through April 23 for the 2021 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards, an annual program that recognizes the outstanding contributions of individual volunteers and organizations across Virginia.
“Each year, we have the privilege of recognizing the individuals, families, and organizations that truly embody the spirit of our Commonwealth through their service and selfless work,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented tremendous challenges and millions of Virginians have responded by giving their time and talents to help meet the needs of their communities. These annual awards are an opportunity to show appreciation for our volunteers and highlight their tremendous contributions.”
Nomination categories include youth, young adults, seniors, and adults from faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses, educational institutions, and corporations.
Submit nominations to virginiaservice.virginia.gov/volunteering/governors-volunteerism-awards/. Winners will be honored in May. For information, contact VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov.
More than two million Virginians contribute nearly 232 million volunteer hours annually, equaling $5.5 billion in service to the Commonwealth.
Free Kid Pan Alley concert this Sunday
Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music free livestream concert series continues at 7 p.m. tonight, Sunday, Feb. 28 with Amy Speace, burwell, and hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth providing an evening of breathtakingly beautiful original songs.
Rolling Stone recently called Speace’s music, “Melancholy and gorgeous.” Join the artists in Kid Pan Alley’s intimate Zoom living room by registering at KidPanAlley.eventbrite.com.