Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 3, 2021

Aging Together is asking the region to submit nominations for the 2021 version of “5 Over 50.”

“If you know someone in your county who stands out with their support of the community and has made a difference, please fill out a nomination form!” said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “There are so many people who give generously with their time to make their community a better place to live for everyone. We need the public’s help to find these people so that we can honor them.”

The general criteria for consideration requires that the person: is over the age of 50, lives Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock and has given time freely in service to the community at large and civic affairs, and hence in some manner has made a significant contribution and/or has offered inspiration in the form of mentorship, leadership or action.

Nomination forms are at www.agingtogether.org or contact info@agingtogegther.org for one to be mailed.

Aging Together will recognize honorees at the 5 Over 50 virtual celebration on May 20, 2021. Due to the pandemic the event was delayed in 2020 and held in September. May is the traditional month for the celebration as it coincides with Older Americans Month.