Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 3, 2021

Blue Ridge Chorale looking for singers
Blue Ridge Chorale is pleased to announce its 2021 Spring Season rehearsals.
C. Alexander Smith is director of Blue Ridge Chorale with Assistant Director Melanie Bolas and Accompanist Brittany Bache. The Blue Ridge Chorale is one of the premiere choral groups in Culpeper and surrounding counties that has been performing locally for more 53 years, according to a release.
Rehearsals for the Spring Season will begin on Monday March 1, 2021. The chorale will be spilt into small groups and masks are required to follow COVID 19 guidelines. New members are welcome to join in.
The chorale will rehearse from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West Street in Culpeper. Chorale members will be notified with which group they will be singing.
Preregistration is required by Feb. 15 at http://www.brcsings.com. Contact 540/219-8837 with questions.
Sign petitions to put candidates on ballot
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee’s office is open for registered voters to stop by and sign petitions to place candidates on the ballot for the June primary elections. As part of the exercise in democracy voters may “sign one or sign them all” on petitions for both statewide and local campaigns.
The CCDC office is located at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Please wear a mask.
School Board seeks public comment on fiscal 2022 budget
The Culpeper County School Board will host a “Talk About Budget Time” for the fiscal year 2022 budget at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, in the County Administration Office, 302 N. Main St.
This is a time when the School Board invites all members of the public to come to an informal session and share ideas or concerns about education needs and the school budget for school year 2021-22.
The School Board believes strongly that community input is vital to the budget process. All concerned Culpeper County citizens are encouraged to attend the Feb. 8 “TAB Time.”
Aging Together seeks ‘5 Over 50’ nominations
Aging Together appreciates that communities who recognize the contributions of older adults are stronger, and their impact dispels the stereotype that aging brings diminished capacity, according to an agency release.
For this reason, Aging Together honors one person (or couple) over the age of 50 from each of the five counties who has considerably impacted their community in a positive way.
Aging Together is asking the region to submit nominations for the 2021 version of “5 Over 50.”
“If you know someone in your county who stands out with their support of the community and has made a difference, please fill out a nomination form!” said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “There are so many people who give generously with their time to make their community a better place to live for everyone. We need the public’s help to find these people so that we can honor them.”
The general criteria for consideration requires that the person: is over the age of 50, lives Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock and has given time freely in service to the community at large and civic affairs, and hence in some manner has made a significant contribution and/or has offered inspiration in the form of mentorship, leadership or action.
Nomination forms are at www.agingtogether.org or contact info@agingtogegther.org for one to be mailed.
Aging Together will recognize honorees at the 5 Over 50 virtual celebration on May 20, 2021. Due to the pandemic the event was delayed in 2020 and held in September. May is the traditional month for the celebration as it coincides with Older Americans Month.