Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 4, 2021

Culpeper County Parks & Recreation winter activities

There are a lot of different activities to help chase away the Winter Blues through Culpeper County Parks & Recreation offerings.

Check out the Music Together program for ages 0-5 or horseback riding lessons for ages 4-14. Learn how to take care of a horse in Horsemanship 101 class for ages 7-adults and take Virtual Yoga & Zumba classes for free.

Parks & Rec offers a Watercolor Flower workshop, Mardi Gras mask making and Raising Super Healthy Families, a free program. There’s Painting with MaryEllen, drawing & Painting classes for ages 6-adults, CPR & First Aid and Child & Babysitter Safety.

Foil Leaf Mandalas, try Paper Quilling or take a class on High School Leadership Workshop, Meditation for the Busy Mind, Artisan Bread Baking Basics, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheesemaking and more.

Pre-registration is required at CulpeperRecreation.com. For information, contact 540/727-3412 and follow the department on Facebook at CulpeperRecreation.

