 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 4, 2021
0 comments
Community briefs

Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 4, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baby

SNOW ANGEL: Little 6-month-old Archie enjoyed his first time playing in the snow on Sunday at his home in Culpeper County, said his mom Brittany Burgess: "He was throwing his arms up and down to try to fling the snow in the air at his big sister," she said. "He did like the snow, but he loves to smile at his mommy the most."

 CONTRIBUTED

Culpeper County Parks & Recreation winter activities

There are a lot of different activities to help chase away the Winter Blues through Culpeper County Parks & Recreation offerings.

Check out the Music Together program for ages 0-5 or horseback riding lessons for ages 4-14. Learn how to take care of a horse in Horsemanship 101 class for ages 7-adults and take Virtual Yoga & Zumba classes for free.

Parks & Rec offers a Watercolor Flower workshop, Mardi Gras mask making and Raising Super Healthy Families, a free program. There’s Painting with MaryEllen, drawing & Painting classes for ages 6-adults, CPR & First Aid and Child & Babysitter Safety.

Foil Leaf Mandalas, try Paper Quilling or take a class on High School Leadership Workshop, Meditation for the Busy Mind, Artisan Bread Baking Basics, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheesemaking and more.

Pre-registration is required at CulpeperRecreation.com. For information, contact 540/727-3412 and follow the department on Facebook at CulpeperRecreation.

Culpeper Planning Commission work session today

The Town Planning Commission will meet for a work session at 8:30 a.m. today, Feb. 4 in the economic development center, 803 S. Main St. Agenda and documents are at BoardDocs Town of Culpeper.

School board subcommittee meeting rescheduled

The Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee—Bylaws Subcommittee meeting has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. this Friday, Feb. 5 in the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MTA memorial honors New York City transit workers lost to COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News