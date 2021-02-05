Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 5, 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first installment is 11 to 11:45 a.m. today Feb. 5 and will focus on activities inspired by the themes of letters C–F: Creative, Daring, Emotional and Fair. To prepare for the activity, registered participants will receive a list of accessible supplies needed, recommended books and links to online resources in the museum’s early childhood Learning Lab collections the Monday before each program. Participants can prepare for this program series by building an at-home creativity kit.

Then at noon on Saturday, Feb. 6, author, teacher and certified genealogical lecturer LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson will share best practices in using probate and other estate records to identify potential slaveholders. The Robert F. Smith Family Center presents, “Courthouse Research: Using Probate Records to Research Enslaved Ancestors.”

This online lecture will help prepare participants to break through the 1870 U.S. Census brick wall after they have identified the names of ancestors born during slavery and now find themselves stalled in their research. Admission is free; register at https://nmaahc.si.edu/events/upcoming.

Ribbon-cutting for assisted living, Trinity VillageJoin the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and the team at Trinity Senior Village of Locust Grove in celebrating the Grand Opening of their Assisted Living Building.