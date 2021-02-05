Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 5, 2021

Deadline upcoming for Culpeper business grants The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 16 for local businesses to apply for the Culpeper Recovers SWaM Business Grant.
The program is made possible through a Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Community Development Block Grant. The grant is to help businesses in the town and county of Culpeper to pay their rent or mortgage during this economic downtime. Each business is eligible for up to $10,000 or six months of rent/mortgage costs.
This is a reimbursement grant. If awarded this grant, businesses will be required to supply proof of payment and supporting documentation. Once proof of payment has been received and approved, the business will be reimbursed for their rent/mortgage costs (mortgage principal and interest only). For information on how to apply, see https://visitculpeperva.com/culpeperrecoversswambusinessgrant.aspx
Smithsonian ‘Joyful Fridays’; researching enslaved ancestorsThe Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture invites children aged 4 to 8 to attend Joyful Fridays every Friday in February to create art that celebrates Black joy, history and culture.
This special virtual program is inspired by the museum’s Joyful ABC’s activity book series, featuring activities, museum objects and new words based on characteristics featured in the book, A is for All the Things You Are: A Joyful ABC Book.
The first installment is 11 to 11:45 a.m. today Feb. 5 and will focus on activities inspired by the themes of letters C–F: Creative, Daring, Emotional and Fair. To prepare for the activity, registered participants will receive a list of accessible supplies needed, recommended books and links to online resources in the museum’s early childhood Learning Lab collections the Monday before each program. Participants can prepare for this program series by building an at-home creativity kit.
Then at noon on Saturday, Feb. 6, author, teacher and certified genealogical lecturer LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson will share best practices in using probate and other estate records to identify potential slaveholders. The Robert F. Smith Family Center presents, “Courthouse Research: Using Probate Records to Research Enslaved Ancestors.”
This online lecture will help prepare participants to break through the 1870 U.S. Census brick wall after they have identified the names of ancestors born during slavery and now find themselves stalled in their research. Admission is free; register at https://nmaahc.si.edu/events/upcoming.
Ribbon-cutting for assisted living, Trinity VillageJoin the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and the team at Trinity Senior Village of Locust Grove in celebrating the Grand Opening of their Assisted Living Building.
A ribbon cutting and tour will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 4444 Germanna Hwy, Suite 110 in eastern Orange County or watch the program at Culpeper Chamber of Commerce on Facebook Live.
This state of the art new facility features care predict technology, interactive computer systems, spacious rooms with private bathrooms and roll in showers, room specific heating & cooling control, bistro, large courtyard, chef prepared menus, a fitness room, spa room private dining room and more, according to a business release.