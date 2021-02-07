Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 7, 2021

Town Council meeting to discuss Lake Pelham nameCulpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this Tuesday, Feb. 9 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
On the agenda is a proposal to change the name of Lake Pelham and adoption of a resolution expressing regret for a local history of inequities faced by Black Americans.
See agenda and documents at Town of Culpeper BoardDocs.
County Board of Supervisors meeting this week on solar zoningThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet for a series of meetings on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 9 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Meetings will start at 8:30 a.m. with public works committee, building & grounds at 9 a.m., rules committee at 9:30 a.m. and then a committee of the wore session at 10:30 a.m. to discuss utility scale solar projects in the county. Agendas and documents are at Culpeper County BoardDocs.
County planners meet this weekThe Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 in the Board of Supervisors meeting room, 302 N. Main St. Social distancing measures may be implemented. Please be aware for signage.
While this meeting not open to comments, the public is invited to attend, according to a county news releases. Watch the meeting at culpepermedia.org/live-stream; Comcast Public Access Channel 10; or, Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21. See agenda and documents at Culpeper County BoardDocs.
Indoor swim programs at Powell WellnessPowell Wellness Center in Culpeper is offering private swim lessons and a swim skills development program in its indoor heated pool. Both programs are open to community members.
Private swim lessons are customized to the participant (child or adult) and are a great option for anyone who is seeking to build confidence and ability in the water. In addition, semi-private lessons are available to serve up to three participants from the same household. Single or multiple lessons can be purchased.
Another aquatic program available to the community is Swimming for Fitness. This program is for teens and adults who are confident swimmers and want to work with a coach to refine their swim strokes and build strength and endurance. The fee for this one-on-one eight-week program is $335.
To register, contact Aquatics Manager Stacey Aucoin at 540/445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org and see powellwellnesscenter.org.
Extension Office Cooking for CrowdsVirginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper Unit will conduct a free Cooking for Crowds workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 9 on Zoom.
Members of non-profit organizations, churches, athletic associations and fire departments are encouraged to attend. The workshop will teach food safety and how organizations can ensure the safe handling of food. Learn how to handle food during cooking and serving and the food safety standards for temporary events
Registration required at: https://bit.ly/3ePWtAu.
For information, contact the Culpeper County Extension Office at 540/727-3435.
Orange Board to meet TuesdayThe Orange County Board of Supervisors will meet in closed session at 4 p.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 9 prior to its regular meeting at 5 p.m. inside the board meeting room in the Gordon Building, 112 W. Main St. in Orange.