Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 7, 2021

Indoor swim programs at Powell WellnessPowell Wellness Center in Culpeper is offering private swim lessons and a swim skills development program in its indoor heated pool. Both programs are open to community members.

Private swim lessons are customized to the participant (child or adult) and are a great option for anyone who is seeking to build confidence and ability in the water. In addition, semi-private lessons are available to serve up to three participants from the same household. Single or multiple lessons can be purchased.

Another aquatic program available to the community is Swimming for Fitness. This program is for teens and adults who are confident swimmers and want to work with a coach to refine their swim strokes and build strength and endurance. The fee for this one-on-one eight-week program is $335.

To register, contact Aquatics Manager Stacey Aucoin at 540/445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org and see powellwellnesscenter.org.

Extension Office Cooking for CrowdsVirginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper Unit will conduct a free Cooking for Crowds workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 9 on Zoom.