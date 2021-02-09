Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 9, 2021

Constituents are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s Henrico County district office. A contactless bin will be placed outside of the location for those choosing to physically deliver them to the office. The deadline for submission is Thursday, Feb. 11.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Spanberger will deliver the submitted cards to area veterans and caregivers.

“Last year’s Valentines for Vets effort was an opportunity to thank veterans who have given so much to our communities and our country. This year, COVID-19 has brought new challenges to our Virginia veterans and those who care for them. This initiative is a small way to demonstrate our respect and appreciation toward our neighbors who answered the call to serve,” said Spanberger. “

Spanberger’s Henrico County district office is located at 4201 Dominion Blvd, Suite 110 in Glen Allen. More than 1,900 Valentines were made last year and distributed to veterans at McGuire VA Medical Center and the Fredericksburg VA Clinic.

