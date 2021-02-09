Culpeper community briefs for Feb. 9, 2021

Food Closet Need of the Week: personal care items
The Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is currently in need of various personal care items including toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, shaving supplies, hand sanitizer, deodorant, wipes, brushes and combs.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve our community in the pandemic. See Culpeper Food Closet Facebook for details for more ways to help: “We can’t do it alone.” See ststephensculpeper.net or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Living the Dream Foundation meeting on Zoom this week
The Living the Dream Foundation for suicide and substance use disorder awareness and support will host a Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday Feb. 11 to discuss the status of its 5K event at Yowell Meadow Park.
The proposed date is Saturday April 17. Contact longrapidan@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Deadline Thursday to make, submit Valentine’s for Vets cards
U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger recently announced the launch of her second annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to Seventh District veterans.
Constituents are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s Henrico County district office. A contactless bin will be placed outside of the location for those choosing to physically deliver them to the office. The deadline for submission is Thursday, Feb. 11.
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Spanberger will deliver the submitted cards to area veterans and caregivers.
“Last year’s Valentines for Vets effort was an opportunity to thank veterans who have given so much to our communities and our country. This year, COVID-19 has brought new challenges to our Virginia veterans and those who care for them. This initiative is a small way to demonstrate our respect and appreciation toward our neighbors who answered the call to serve,” said Spanberger. “
Spanberger’s Henrico County district office is located at 4201 Dominion Blvd, Suite 110 in Glen Allen. More than 1,900 Valentines were made last year and distributed to veterans at McGuire VA Medical Center and the Fredericksburg VA Clinic.
REC awards $2K Community Grant to Madison Free Clinic
Each year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative awards Community Grants to local organizations that provide necessary services to those in need. At the end of 2020, six local organizations were awarded funds to serve their community.
Among grant awardees was Madison Free Clinic, which received $2,000 to conduct health fairs in four regions to allow those who cannot travel far from home the opportunity to attend. Those who qualify will be able to sign up for services through the Madison Free Clinic and be provided medical services, according to an REC news release.
“Being able to give back to community organizations, emergency services and educators is at the core of who REC is,” explained Lindsey Edwards, public relations specialist. “Supporting our local communities through these grants allows organizations to continue their mission of improving the world around us.”
Also receiving Community Grants from REC were The Salvation Army of Winchester ($5,000); The Doorways ($5,000); Empowerhouse—City of Fredericksburg, and the counties of Caroline, Spotsylvania, Stafford and King George ($2,000); Hamilton-Holmes Middle School—King William County ($2,000) and Millwood Station Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company No. 21—Frederick County ($2,000). Applications for 2021 are now open at myrec.coop/Grants.